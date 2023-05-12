Auto

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door version's production begins: Check rival SUVs

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 12, 2023, 04:25 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki has begun the production of the highly-anticipated Jimny 5-door variant in India. The first unit of the compact offroader has rolled out of its facility in Gurugram, Haryana. The tough-looking SUV has gathered over 23,500 bookings since its unveiling at the Auto Expo 2023. With the launch set to happen soon, here's a look at its top rivals.

Why does this story matter?

With the growing popularity of the lifestyle SUV segment in India, many automakers are introducing tough offroad vehicles to benefit from the trend.

Maruti Suzuki has now entered the segment with the 5-door version of the iconic Jimny model.

How will the compact offroader fare against the likes of the Mahindra Thar or the upcoming Force Gurkha 5-door? Let's find out.

Firstly, let's take a look at the Maruti Suzuki Jimny

On the design front, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door has neo-retro appeal with a clamshell bonnet, round LED headlamp units, a blacked-out vertical-slatted grille, flared wheel arches with black cladding, rugged-looking alloy wheels, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and bumper-mounted taillights. Inside, It has a practical five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, connected car technology, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

It is backed by a tried-and-tested 1.5-liter, K-series petrol engine

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is a frugal 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 103hp and a peak torque of 134Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox, with the "AllGrip" four-wheel-drive system.

Mahindra Thar offers a quintessential 'Jeep look' with capable hardware

Mahindra Thar flaunts a long and muscular hood, circular headlights, a grille with vertical slats, flared wheel arches, 18-inch designer alloy wheels, and squared-out LED taillights. Inside, It has a four-seater (2+2) cabin with automatic climate control, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console. It runs on a 2.0-liter, mStallion, turbo-petrol engine (147.9hp/320Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel motor (117hp/300Nm).

Force Gurkha 5-door is a more practical offroading vehicle

The Force Gurkha 5-door features a flat bonnet, a sleek grille, round headlamps with DRLs, squared windows, flared wheel arches, blacked-out alloy wheels, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The spacious six-seater cabin has manual AC, circular AC vents, a three-spoke steering wheel, an analog instrument cluster, and multiple airbags. It draws power from a Mercedes-sourced 2.6-liter diesel engine that puts out 90hp/250Nm.