Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door version's production begins: Check rival SUVs
Maruti Suzuki has begun the production of the highly-anticipated Jimny 5-door variant in India. The first unit of the compact offroader has rolled out of its facility in Gurugram, Haryana. The tough-looking SUV has gathered over 23,500 bookings since its unveiling at the Auto Expo 2023. With the launch set to happen soon, here's a look at its top rivals.
Why does this story matter?
- With the growing popularity of the lifestyle SUV segment in India, many automakers are introducing tough offroad vehicles to benefit from the trend.
- Maruti Suzuki has now entered the segment with the 5-door version of the iconic Jimny model.
- How will the compact offroader fare against the likes of the Mahindra Thar or the upcoming Force Gurkha 5-door? Let's find out.
Firstly, let's take a look at the Maruti Suzuki Jimny
On the design front, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door has neo-retro appeal with a clamshell bonnet, round LED headlamp units, a blacked-out vertical-slatted grille, flared wheel arches with black cladding, rugged-looking alloy wheels, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and bumper-mounted taillights. Inside, It has a practical five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, connected car technology, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.
It is backed by a tried-and-tested 1.5-liter, K-series petrol engine
Powering the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is a frugal 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 103hp and a peak torque of 134Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox, with the "AllGrip" four-wheel-drive system.
Mahindra Thar offers a quintessential 'Jeep look' with capable hardware
Mahindra Thar flaunts a long and muscular hood, circular headlights, a grille with vertical slats, flared wheel arches, 18-inch designer alloy wheels, and squared-out LED taillights. Inside, It has a four-seater (2+2) cabin with automatic climate control, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console. It runs on a 2.0-liter, mStallion, turbo-petrol engine (147.9hp/320Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel motor (117hp/300Nm).
Force Gurkha 5-door is a more practical offroading vehicle
The Force Gurkha 5-door features a flat bonnet, a sleek grille, round headlamps with DRLs, squared windows, flared wheel arches, blacked-out alloy wheels, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The spacious six-seater cabin has manual AC, circular AC vents, a three-spoke steering wheel, an analog instrument cluster, and multiple airbags. It draws power from a Mercedes-sourced 2.6-liter diesel engine that puts out 90hp/250Nm.