Auto

At Rs. 3.3cr, what makes Mercedes-AMG G 63 so expensive

At Rs. 3.3cr, what makes Mercedes-AMG G 63 so expensive

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 23, 2023, 05:46 pm 3 min read

Mercedes-AMG G 63 has a top speed of 210km/h (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automotive giant Mercedes-AMG hiked the price of its flagship SUV model, the G 63 in India by Rs. 75 lakh, taking the sticker price to Rs. 3.3 crore (ex-showroom). This puts the tough-looking off-roader in the niche category of performance-oriented SUVs such as the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne, and Bentley Bentayga on our shores. What makes the SUV so special? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz developed the first G-Wagon in 1979 as a rugged, go-anywhere military vehicle at the suggestion of the then Shah of Iran (a significant Mercedes shareholder at the time).

However, the SUV soon became popular with the general public as well.

It is one of the few vehicles in the world to feature three locking differentials and a low-range four-wheel-drive system.

The tried and test G-Wagon look

While almost all cars receive facelifts periodically to make them more relevant to the evolving market trends, Mercedes-AMG has stayed true to the original design of the G-Wagon, with minor tweaks over the years. The G 63 retains the boxy silhouette and flaunts sharply-cut body panels along with old-school-looking circular headlamps. The utilitarian design of the SUV makes it visually appealing as well.

It gets a modern 4.0-liter, V8 engine

While the earlier G 63 was powered by a massive 6.0-liter V8 engine, the updated model now features a modern-age 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol unit to comply with emission norms across the globe. It churns out 570hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 850Nm. The mill is linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox with three electronic locking differentials and a four-wheel-drive system.

From business tycoons to movie stars, many own a G-Wagon

The list of people owing the G-Wagon is an expansive one in India. From actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill, Akhil Akkineni, and Janhvi Kapoor, to cricketer Hardik Pandya, and business tycoon Anant Ambani, many own the G 63 model. The reason celebrities choose the G-Class over its rivals is its capable powertrain and the sense of security that the SUV offers.

Which cars rival the Mercedes-AMG G 63 rival?

In India, at a price point of Rs. 3.3 crore (ex-showroom), the Mercedes-AMG G 63 goes up against the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne, and Bentley Bentayga. While its rivals offer a lot more performance and luxurious cabins, the G-Wagen steals the show with its retro looks, rugged ladder-on-frame construction, and go-anywhere capability with a low-range four-wheel-drive system and three locking differentials.