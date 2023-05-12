Auto

How does MG Cyberster stack up against Tesla Roadster

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 12, 2023, 02:50 pm 3 min read

Both EVs ride on designer alloy wheels

MG Motor has taken the wraps off the Cyberster EV for the global markets. Retaining some design elements from the concept version, the electric roadster is one of the most flashy offerings to arrive from the stables of the British automaker. However, does the all-new model pack enough punch to take down the super popular Tesla Roadster? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Electric mobility has been gaining popularity in recent years with many automakers planning to go all-electric by the next decade.

While MG Motor has been at the forefront of electrification in recent years, it was Tesla that started the green revolution with its Model S in 2012.

Now the former is planning to capture the e-roadster category with its all-new Cyberster EV.

MG Cyberster looks more appealing with its quirky design

MG Cyberster features a sculpted bonnet, sweptback projector LED headlamps, scissor-style doors, flared wheel arches, designer dual-tone alloy wheels, and arrow-shaped LED taillamps. Meanwhile, Tesla Roadster sports a muscular hood, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, a closed-off grille, a sloping roofline, wrap-around LED taillights, door-mounted cameras in place of ORVMs, a boot-lid spoiler, a rear diffuser, and designer multi-spoke wheels.

The Cyberster has overall larger dimensions

MG Cyberster is 4,535mm long, 1,913mm wide, 1,329mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,690mm. The Tesla Roadster has a length of 3,946mm, a width of 1,873mm, a height of 1,127mm, and a wheelbase of 2,352mm.

Both EVs get racing-style bucket seats and premium upholstery

MG Cyberster has a sporty two-seater cabin with premium upholstery on the dashboard and racing-style bucket seats, a yoke-style steering wheel, and a three-screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel. Tesla Roadster features a four-seater cabin (2+2) and gets leather upholstery, a minimalist dashboard, a yoke-style steering wheel, bucket-type seats, and a vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment panel. Both EVs get ADAS functions.

Tesla Roadster promises more power and range

MG Cyberster is offered with a 536hp, dual-motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration that is linked to a 64kWh battery pack. It promises a range of up to 800km on a charge. Tesla Roadster is backed by a potent triple-motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration which is paired to a 200kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of up to 1,000km per charge.

Which one should you opt for?

Pricing details of both the MG Cyberster and Tesla Roadster are yet to be disclosed. The former is expected to carry a price tag of £57,000 (approximately Rs. 51.49 lakh), while the latter may start at around £150,000 (roughly Rs. 1.5 crore). Our vote goes in favor of Cyberster for offering a quirky design and capable electric powertrain at a significantly lower price point.