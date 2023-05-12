Auto

2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 v/s 2023 KTM RC 390: Features compared

2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 v/s 2023 KTM RC 390: Features compared

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 12, 2023, 03:30 am 3 min read

Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Yamaha is gearing up to unveil its potent middleweight supersport, the YZF-R3 in India soon. This will be a second stint for the motorcycle on our shores. With the MY-2023 model, the Japanese marque aims to dethrone the current champion in the sub-500cc supersport segment, the KTM RC 390. Can the former make a successful comeback by snatching the champion's crown from the latter?

Why does this story matter?

Yamaha entered the sub-500cc supersport segment in India in 2015 with the capable YZF-R3 model.

While it was praised by critics and customers alike for its powerful engine and agile riding characteristics, the bikemaker pulled the plug on the supersport due to dropping sales numbers.

Now, with the rise in demand for middleweight motorcycles, the company is planning to re-introduce it in MY-2023 avatar.

Yamaha YZF-R3 looks more pleasing to the eye

Yamaha YZF-R3 features dual-LED headlamps, a 14-liter muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, a side-mounted exhaust, and a sleek tail section with LED taillight. KTM RC 390 sports a 13.7-liter sharp-looking fuel tank, LED headlight with DRLs, split seats with a bolt-on subframe, a side-slung exhaust, and a full-color TFT instrument console. Both bikes get 17-inch alloy wheels.

The YZF-R3 has bigger dimensions

Yamaha YZF-R3 has a seat height of 780mm, a wheelbase of 1,380mm, and a ground clearance of 160mm. The KTM RC 390 has a saddle height of 824mm, a wheelbase of 1,340mm, and a ground clearance of 158mm.

KTM RC 390 packs a more powerful engine

Yamaha YZF-R3 is backed by a 321cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that generates 40.4hp of maximum power and 29.4Nm of peak torque. KTM RC 390 is fueled by a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

Both bikes are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For rider safety, both the Yamaha YZF-R3 and KTM RC 390 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. However, the latter also gets a cornering function for its ABS and traction control. Suspension duties on both supersport offerings are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 KTM RC 390 can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom), while the 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 costs JPY 7,29,000 (approximately Rs. 4.44 lakh) in the Japanese market. The latter is expected to arrive here soon. Our vote favors the RC 390 for its better electronics package and a more powerful engine at a lower price point.