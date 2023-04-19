Auto

Best features of 2024 Hyundai ELANTRA N, explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 19, 2023

2024 Hyundai ELANTRA N rolls on 19-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

After showcasing the 2024 version of its premium mid-size sedan, the ELANTRA, Hyundai has now taken the wraps off its sporty avatar, the ELANTRA N. The South Korean automaker has refreshed the front fascia of the sedan to suit the brand's new-age "parametric dynamics" design philosophy. The performance-oriented car is backed by a powerful 2.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-four engine.

Why does this story matter?

The ELANTRA has been one of the best-selling models for Hyundai in the US and European markets since its debut in 1990.

Called the 'Avante' in South Korea, the sedan has always been known for its tech-forward and luxurious cabin and its striking design language.

Now, in its 2024 avatar, the four-wheeler follows the brand's "parametric dynamics" design philosophy.

The sedan sports 19-inch designer wheels and connected LED taillights

The 2024 Hyundai ELANTRA N features a refreshed front fascia with a metallic strip connecting the sleek LED headlamps. The sedan sports a sculpted bonnet, a dark chrome 'Parametric' grille, a sloping roofline, split-style DRLs, a red-colored front air splitter, red side skirting, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 19-inch designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillamps and dual exhaust tips are available at the rear.

It features bucket-type seats and dual 10.25-inch screens

Inside, the 2024 Hyundai ELANTRA N has a spacious and tech-forward five-seater cabin. It features a minimalist dashboard design, red-colored ambient lighting, a wireless charger, bucket-type seats, an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control with an air purifier, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters. The sedan packs a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment panel.

It offers the brand's 'SmartSense' safety suite

For the safety of the passengers, the 2024 Hyundai ELANTRA N comes equipped with the brand's 'SmartSense' safety suite. The sporty sedan uses a forward-facing camera and radar array with multiple ultrasonic sensors. The suite comprises various Level 2 ADAS features such as forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function.

It is backed by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine

On the performance front, the 2024 Hyundai ELANTRA N draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-four, petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 276hp and a peak torque of 392Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed DCT gearbox.