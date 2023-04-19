Auto

2023 Auto Shanghai: Honda showcases 3 all-electric SUV concepts

The production versions of the trio will go on sale by 2024-end (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has showcased its e:NP2 Prototype, e:NS2 Prototype, and e:N SUV concept models at the 2023 Auto Shanghai. All three vehicles have a head-turning appearance and preview production-specific cars that will go on sale in the Chinese market by the end of 2024. They will be backed by electric powertrains and shall offer "a unique driving pleasure."

Why does this story matter?

Honda wants to introduce 10 electric cars in China by 2027. It also desires EVs to account for 100% of its sales there by 2035.

The production-specific e:NP2, e:NS2, and e:N SUVs will aid the firm in reaching these goals.

Honda claims that the trio will deliver "enhanced dynamics, technology, and style" to attract customers. We hope to see the four-wheelers in India too.

e:NP2 and e:NS2 have sleek headlamps and black wheels

The Honda e:NP2 Prototype and e:NS2 Prototype combine the SUV body style with the "sleek form of sedans." They have a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, sleek headlights, angular DRLs, a charging port, and a prominent front splitter. They are flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and blacked-out wheels. A raked windscreen and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear end of the vehicles.

They might deliver over 500km of range

The e:NP2 Prototype and e:NS2 Prototype are claimed to offer a "clean and uncluttered" cabin with support for tech features such as Honda Connect 4.0. Not much else is known right now. As for performance, they should draw power from electric powertrains with power figures of around 180-210hp. A range of more than 500km on a single charge is also expected.

What does the Honda e:N offer?

The Honda e:N SUV concept flaunts a long and sloping bonnet, a closed grille, narrow headlights with L-shaped DRLs, and a full-width lighting strip. It also gets cameras instead of ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish rims. In production guise, the four-wheeler will be offered with AI-powered Honda Connect technology as well as the newest safety and driver assistance systems.

What about their availability?

Electric SUVs based on the Honda e:NP2 Prototype and e:NS2 Prototype will be on sale in China around early 2024. Meanwhile, the production-specific e:N will be up for grabs there by the end of the same year.