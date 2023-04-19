Auto

Toyota bZ Sport Crossover, bZ FlexSpace concepts debut: Check features

The duo should go on sale in 2026 (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has showcased its bZ Sport Crossover and bZ FlexSpace concept cars at the 2023 Auto Shanghai expo in China. While the former flaunts an SUV-coupe body style, the latter looks like an SUV geared toward families. They both come with spacious and futuristic cabins. They will be offered with electric powertrains when their production-specific versions are launched.

Why does this story matter?

The Toyota bZ Sport Crossover and bZ FlexSpace are not mere concepts. They will hit production in China next year and should arrive in the market by 2026.

The two cars have a stylish appearance and head-turning interiors. The company also promises that the production versions will deliver "advanced safety" and a "reliable driving range."

We hope to see them in India too.

Both cars have sleek headlights

Toyota bZ Sport Crossover has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, C-shaped headlights connected by a chromed strip, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, blacked-out wheels, a charging port on the rear fender, and wrap-around taillamps. The bZ FlexSpace flaunts a more refined look, featuring a closed grille, swept-back headlamps, black accents on the front bumper, multi-spoke rims, and cameras in place of ORVMs.

They will be backed by electric powertrains

The Toyota bZ Sport Crossover and bZ FlexSpace will run on electric powertrains in production-specific guises. However, their specifications and range details are yet to be disclosed.

They get a sunroof, yoke-style steering wheel

The Toyota bZ Sport Crossover and bZ FlexSpace have spacious cabins with a minimalist dashboard, a sunroof, a yoke-style steering wheel, and a center console with an armrest that divides the driver and passenger zones. They also house large screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. When they go on sale, airbags and ADAS facilities should be provided.

What about their availability?

The availability and pricing details of the Toyota bZ Sport Crossover and bZ FlexSpace will be announced once they debut in production form. We do not know whether they will be exclusive to China.