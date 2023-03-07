Auto

One-off 'Syntopia' is the most intricate Rolls-Royce Phantom ever

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 07, 2023, 11:09 am 2 min read

Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia has a color-changing paintwork (Photo credit: Rolls-Royce)

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has revealed its Phantom Syntopia sedan. It will be delivered to its unnamed owner in May. This one-off model, built in collaboration with Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen, bears a regal appearance both inside and out. The company describes the four-wheeler as "the most technically complex Bespoke Phantom ever produced." Let us take a look at its top features.

The car sports a color-changing Liquid Noir paint

Phantom Syntopia is based on the Phantom Extended model and sports a 'Weaving Water' design philosophy. The car gets an illuminated Pantheon Grille with a silvered 'Spirit of Ecstacy crown,' and swept-back headlamps with laser-cut starlights. The vehicle is painted in a bespoke Liquid Noir shade. The shimmering color reveals purple, blue, magenta, and gold hues, depending on the angle it is viewed from.

The Weaving Water Headliner captures water's hypnotic motion

Inside, the kinetic fluidity of water is visualized via digital and handcrafted weaving techniques. Open the doors, and you can see a 3D Weaving Water Headliner that is wrapped in a leather sheet chosen from over 1,000 hides. There are also symmetrical cuts in the sheet to exhibit a "liquid metal" texture formed by woven nylon fabric and glass organza petals.

Fiberoptic 'stars' light up the cabin

Around 187 fiberoptic 'stars' have been individually placed inside by hand. Starting from the rear compartment to the front, they light up sequentially to create a "tranquil sense of illuminating movement." Separately, the 'Weaving Water' theme can also be seen on the passenger panel beneath the Gallery (Rolls-Royce's designation for the dashboard) as well as the picnic table. It is a sight to behold.

Phantom Syntopia has its own signature smell

What's a car without its signature smell? Well, Phantom Syntopia is Rolls-Royce's first model with its bespoke scent crafted by an expert perfumer. The scent combines hints of cedarwood, with mild lemon, rose from Patagonia, iris, and fumes of leather. There is a mechanism within the headrests in order to release the perfume. However, we won't be able to try it out.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia: Pricing and availability

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia is expected to cost more than €500,000 (around Rs. 4.4 crore) and will be handed over to its buyer in May. The customer will also get a matching garment based on the 'Weaving Water' theme.