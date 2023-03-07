Auto

BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport v/s Mercedes-Benz GLC

German automaker BMW has launched the xDrive20d M Sport variant of its X3 SUV in India. The model has an aggressive design, an opulent cabin with a bevy of tech features, and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates 190hp of power. Here, it competes with Mercedes-Benz's GLC model. However, which one should you purchase? Let us take a look.

BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport has a sculpted bonnet, a chromed kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, roof rails, alloy rims, chromed exhaust tips, and LED taillights. Mercedes-Benz GLC offers a chrome-lined grille, smoked LED headlamps, LED taillights, 19-inch alloy wheels, side-steppers, and roof rails. The X3 is longer than GLC (4,708mm v/s 4,658mm) but gets a shorter wheelbase (2,864mm v/s 2,873mm).

The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport offers a 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone theme, brown-colored leather upholstery, power-adjustable bucket seats for the front row, M-spec pedals, a panoramic sunroof, and an M leather steering wheel. Meanwhile, the GLC gets five seats, a sunroof, an engine start/stop button, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and keyless entry. It offers a boot space of 550 liters.

The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport gets a Harman Kardon surround sound system, a 12.3-inch driver display, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Dynamic damper control, cruise control, six-color ambient light, and three-zone temperature control are also available. The GLC promises a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, nine speakers, auto climate control, traction control, cruise control, and a vehicle stability control system.

The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport runs on a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that generates 190hp of power and 400Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The GLC gets a 2.0-liter petrol mill (197hp/320Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel unit (194hp/400Nm). A 9-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties on the car.

BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport has a fuel tank capacity of 60-liter and hits a top speed of 212.4km/h. Meanwhile, the GLC stores 66 liters of fuel and promises a top speed of 215km/h (in diesel form) and 217km/h in petrol guise.

In India, the BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport bears a price tag of Rs. 69.9 lakh, while the Mercedes-Benz GLC falls in the price bracket of Rs. 62-68 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The new X3 variant is a solid offering. However, we cast our vote in favor of the GLC for its better looks, more engine choices, and lower price compared to its rival.