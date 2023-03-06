Auto

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE debuts with radar-based safety features

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE debuts with radar-based safety features

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 06, 2023, 05:27 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Ninja H2 SX SE provides multiple riding modes (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has introduced the 2023 iteration of the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE motorcycle in the United States. It bears a price tag of $28,000 (nearly Rs. 23 lakh). The new supersport touring bike comes with several upgrades. Radar technology is one of its most notable highlights, which adds several convenience and safety-related features to the vehicle.

The motorcycle sports a 6.5-inch color TFT display

The 2023 Ninja H2 SX SE gets a Kawasaki color palette, blending Emerald Blazed Green with Metallic Diablo Black/Graphite Gray colors. The motorbike has a projector-style LED headlight, full fairing, mirror-mounted front turn indicators, heated grips, a split-style seat, a side-slung exhaust, and a remote key fob. It offers a 6.5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth and Kawasaki SPIN infotainment app connectivity.

It is backed by a 998cc inline four-cylinder engine

The 2023 Ninja H2 SX SE draws power from a 998cc, liquid-cooled 4-stroke, DOHC, 16-valve, in-line four-cylinder engine with a supercharger, delivering a peak torque of 137Nm. It comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 Ninja H2 SX SE has 17-inch alloy wheels with a tire profile of 120/70 ZR17 (front) and 190/55 ZR17 (rear). It is equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with Kawasaki's intelligent anti-lock brake system (KIBS ABS). The suspension duties are carried out by 43mm upside-down front forks and a mono-shock at the rear end of the bike.

It boasts radar-based technology

The 2023 Ninja H2 SX SE comes with radar-based technology, which brings features like adaptive cruise control, blindspot detection, and forward collision warning. It includes a comprehensive list of electronic rider aids such as vehicle hold assist, electronic control suspension with Showa Skyhook technology, cornering management, traction control, launch control mode, engine brake control, dual-direction quick-shifter, and tire pressure monitoring system.

2023 Ninja H2 SX SE: Pricing and availability

Kawasaki has launched the 2023 Ninja H2 SX SE at $28,000 (around Rs. 23 lakh). Initially, the bike has been made available in the United States. We are yet to hear about the motorbike's arrival in India.