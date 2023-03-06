Auto

Hero and Zero join hands to build premium electric motorcycles

Hero and Zero join hands to build premium electric motorcycles

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 06, 2023, 03:08 pm 2 min read

Hero MotoCorp invested $60 million in Zero Motorcycles in September 2022

Homegrown automaker Hero MotoCorp is all set to take the EV world by storm. It has inked a pact with US-based Zero Motorcycles for the development of premium electric motorbikes. Zero will bring its expertise in building electric motorcycles and powertrains to the table, while Hero will deal with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing, and marketing of the vehicles.

Why does this story matter?

The entire automobile industry is jumping on the sustainable mobility bandwagon and Hero MotoCorp is no exception.

Hero is the world's largest motorcycle maker and now it wants to dip into the EV bike segment to make its business future-proof.

If its premium electric bikes built in collaboration with Zero Motorcycles are successful, they will rival models from brands like Harley-Davidson.

Hero had invested in Zero Motorcycles earlier

Back in September 2022, Hero MotoCorp approved an equity investment of up to $60 million (roughly Rs. 491 crore) in the California-based EV maker. This time, Hero has not disclosed details about the types of co-developed bikes that will be built. We also know nothing about their launch timeline. However, considering Zero's product line-up, electric roadsters, sports tourers, and adventure tourers are a possibility.

'Zero Motorcycles will aid in accelerating EV transition'

"Our partnership with Zero Motorcycles is a significant milestone in our journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean technology in the mobility space," said Pawan Munjal, chairperson and CEO, Hero MotoCorp. "With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerating the transition of electric mobility in India and across our global markets," he added.

Customers can look forward to "exceptional value and performance"

Describing the importance of the deal with Hero, CEO of Zero Motorcycles, Sam Paschel said, "We are delighted to have Hero MotoCorp as our partner. Our companies are both committed to transforming the riding experience and bringing remarkable, innovative products to the world." He also claimed that the two companies would deliver "exceptional value, performance, and fun for our customers."

Hero has established 300 EV charging points across India

Hero is taking the EV venture quite seriously. Its VIDA brand has launched and begun deliveries of the V1 scooter here. It has also set up around 300 EV charging points across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Jaipur for public use.