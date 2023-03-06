Auto

2023 Honda City v/s Volkswagen Virtus: Which one to buy

2023 Honda City starts at Rs. 11.49 lakh

Japanese automaker Honda has introduced the 2023 version of its City sedan in India. The car has a stylish look, a spacious cabin with ADAS features, and is offered with a choice of two petrol engines. At its price point, the four-wheeler rivals the Virtus model from the German marque Volkswagen. However, which one is a better choice? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

The Honda City is probably the most popular model in India's mid-size sedan segment. Now, to boost its sales, the company has launched the 2023 version of the vehicle here.

On the other hand, the Volkswagen Virtus was introduced in June last year as a replacement for the decade-long Vento. It delivers good looks and segment-leading performance.

The Virtus has better looks and a larger wheelbase

The new Honda City sports a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a honeycomb-mesh grille, sweptback LED headlamps with eyebrow-like DRLs, alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Virtus offers a lengthy bonnet, a chrome-lined grille, LED headlights with DRLs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The City is longer than Virtus (4,574mm v/s 4,561mm) but has a shorter wheelbase (2,600mm v/s 2,651mm).

Both cars get multiple engine options

The 2023 City is fueled by a 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated, inline-four petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm) and a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid setup (96.5hp/127Nm). The motors are mated to a 6-speed manual, a CVT, and an e-CVT gearbox. The Virtus runs on a 1.0-liter TSI petrol mill (114hp/178Nm) and a 1.5-liter TSI motor (147.5hp/250Nm). A 6-speed manual/automatic and a 7-speed DSG gearbox handle transmission duties.

From ventilated seats to ADAS

Both the 2023 Honda City and Volkswagen Virtus offer a spacious 5-seater cabin. The former offers multiple airbags, ADAS functions, auto climate control, cruise control, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the other hand, the Virtus gets ventilated seats, a dual-tone dashboard, a sunroof, USB chargers, auto climate control, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Honda City starts at Rs. 11.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 20.39 lakh. Meanwhile, the Virtus falls in the price bracket of Rs. 11.32-18.42 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The City is a very capable vehicle. However, our vote goes in favor of the Virtus for its better looks, solid performance, and lower price in comparison to its rival.