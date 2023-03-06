Auto

Tesla issues recall for Model Y over loose bolt issue

Tesla issues recall for Model Y over loose bolt issue

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 06, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

Tesla Model Y features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Tesla)

US-based EV maker Tesla has issued a recall of 3,470 units of Model Y in the US market. This move by the automaker was done to rectify an issue regarding loose bolts that secure the second-row seatbacks on vehicles manufactured in 2022 and 2023. The company told National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the issue was identified through five warranty claims since December.

Why does this story matter?

Elon Musk-led Tesla has become one of the largest EV makers across the globe. The company is considered by critics as the torch-bearer in the mass market as well as high-performance EV segments.

However, the carmaker has been recently investigated for several issues regarding life-threatening accidents caused by its offerings.

The newest 'loose bolt' issue can further impact the automaker's popularity.

What exactly is the issue?

According to Tesla, there is a possible issue with bolts that secure the second-row seatbacks on 3,470 units of the Model Y EV manufactured in 2022 and 2023 in the US market. As per NHTSA, a loose seat frame bolt can reduce the performance of the seat belt system, thereby increasing the risk of fatal injuries during a car crash.

The EV flaunts a sloping roofline and a closed-off grille

The Tesla Model Y borrows certain design elements from its siblings, the Model S and Model X. It flaunts a sculpted hood, a closed-off grille, sweptback LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a raked windscreen, a coupe-like sloping roofline, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, chrome-lined windows, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The read end of the EV gets wrap-around LED taillights.

It promises a range of up to 525km

On the performance front, the Tesla Model Y is offered with a dual motor setup that is linked to a large 75kWh battery pack with 4680-type cylindrical battery cells. The EV promises to deliver a range of up to 525km.

The car features a panoramic glass roof and wireless charger

On the inside, the Tesla Model Y has a spacious seven-seater (5+2) cabin. It features an all-black dashboard with wooden inserts, premium upholstery, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, and a 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by a semi-autonomous Autopilot system and multiple airbags.

Tesla Model Y: Pricing

In the US market, the Tesla Model Y can be yours at $54,990 (approximately Rs. 44.93 lakh) for the base Long Range variant, and $58,990 (roughly Rs. 48.2 lakh) for the range-topping Performance trim level.