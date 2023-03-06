Auto

Renault cars offered with massive discounts this March: Check deals

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 06, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Renault Kiger is currently the flagship offering in the brand's Indian portfolio (Photo credit: Renault)

French automaker Renault has announced attractive benefits of up to Rs. 62,000 on its KWID, Triber, and Kiger models in India in the month of March. This move is likely done to boost sales. The company is offering benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate and rural benefits. These offers may vary depending on the variant, dealership, and region.

Why does this story matter?

Renault made a name for itself in the Indian market with the launch of the Duster in 2012. Since then, the carmaker has introduced capable offerings such as the KWID, Triber, and Kiger on our shores.

The company is known for providing rugged vehicles with spacious interiors and reliable engines.

Now, the automaker is planning to increase its sales this month with attractive discounts.

Renault KWID is has a pseudo SUV design

Renault KWID is offered with benefits worth Rs. 57,000, which includes cash discounts of up to Rs. 25,000. The entry-level hatchback flaunts a pseudo-SUV look with a sculpted hood, bumper-mounted headlights, split-type LED DRLs, and steel wheels. The five-seater cabin features a digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. It is powered by a 1.0-liter petrol mill that generates 67hp/91Nm.

Renault Triber offers a spacious seven-seater cabin

The Renault Triber gets a discount of up to Rs. 62,000, which includes an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000. The MPV sports projector headlights, roof rails, and 15-inch wheels. On the inside, the seven-seater cabin gets automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ABS, EBD, and ESC. It draws power from a 1.0-liter petrol engine that develops 71hp/96Nm.

Renault Kiger competes in the entry-level SUV category

Renault Kiger is available with a maximum discount of Rs. 62,000, with a corporate bonus of up to Rs. 25,000. The SUV features tri-beam LED headlights, roof rails, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. The five-seater cabin has an air purifier, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, four airbags, and ESC. It runs on a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine (71hp/96Nm) and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit (98.63hp/160Nm).

How much do they cost?

In India, the Renault KWID can be yours between Rs. 4.7 lakh and Rs. 6.33 lakh, the capable people-mover Triber is available between Rs. 6.33 lakh and Rs. 8.97 lakh, while the Kiger ranges between Rs. 6.5 lakh and Rs. 11.23 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).