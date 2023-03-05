Auto

What will the 2023 Hero Super Splendor XTEC offer

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 05, 2023, 05:17 pm 2 min read

2023 Hero Super Splendor XTEC will flaunt an LED headlamp. Representative image (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp))

Hero MotoCorp is all set to introduce the 2023 Super Splendor XTEC in India soon. In the latest development, the motorcycle has already started reaching showrooms in select regions, ahead of its launch. The commuter bike will be available with a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 125cc engine featuring engine start/stop technology. Let's take a look at what the new two-wheeler will offer.

Why does this story matter?

The Super Splendor is best known for its reliable engine and comfortable ride and handling characteristics. It is one of the highest-selling motorcycles for Hero MotoCorp.

Now, the homegrown bikemaker is planning to introduce an XTEC variant of the bike, to appeal to young professionals looking for a modern commuter-style offering.

It will be an upgrade over the standard Super Splendor model.

The bike will flaunt a fully-digital instrument cluster

The Hero Super Splendor XTEC will feature minor design upgrades over the standard model. It will flaunt a muscular fuel tank with chromed badging, a semi-faired headlamp unit with a small wind deflector, a flat-type single-piece seat, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a side-mounted exhaust, and a fully-digital instrument cluster. The motorcycle will ride on blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels.

It will feature telescopic front forks

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Hero Super Splendor XTEC will come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a combined braking system for improved braking performance. Suspension duties should be taken care of by telescopic forks at the front and adjustable dual shock absorber units at the rear.

It will be offered with Hero's i3S (engine start/stop) system

The 2023 Hero Super Splendor XTEC will be backed by a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 125cc engine with the company's i3S (engine start/stop) system for better fuel efficiency. The mill develops 10.73hp of maximum power and 10.6Nm of peak torque.

2023 Hero Super Splendor XTEC: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the 2023 Hero Super Splendor XTEC are yet to be announced by the bikemaker. However, the motorcycle has already started reaching showrooms in select regions across India. We expect it to carry a premium over the standard Super Splendor model, which starts at Rs. 77,918 (ex-showroom). In our opinion, the commuter bike will be a good option to consider.