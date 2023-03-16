Auto

Top features of Volkswagen's most affordable EV, explained

Upcoming Volkswagen ID.2all will deliver a range of up to 450km (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German marque Volkswagen has showcased the near-production-ready version of its most affordable EV to date, the ID.2all, for the global markets. The upcoming electric hatchback, in its final avatar, is expected to arrive in 2025. The EV will be based on the brand's new MEB Entry platform and will follow the overall design philosophy seen in its ID range of vehicles.

Why does this story matter?

To offset the impact of the infamous "Dieselgate" scandal, Volkswagen introduced the ID range of electric vehicles in 2019. All models were ground-up designed on the brand's highly-modular MEB platform.

While the current architecture only supports a rear-wheel-drive layout, the company is now developing an entry-level ID.2all model, with a relatively-affordable front-wheel-drive setup based on the evolutionary 'MEB Entry' platform.

The design will be similar to the first Golf model

The upcoming Volkswagen ID.2all electric hatchback will get a similar design to the first Golf model and will borrow a few elements from its siblings, the ID.3 and ID.4. It will feature a sculpted bonnet, sweptback LED headlights with a full-width DRL, a closed-off grille with a silver-colored applique, ORVMs, and designer wheels. The rear end will be graced by connected LED taillamps.

It will have a wheelbase of 2,600mm

Volkswagen claims that the all-new ID.2all model will be as spacious as the current-generation Golf when launched. The near-production-ready concept vehicle is 4,050mm long, 1,812mm wide, and 1,530mm in height. The EV has a wheelbase of 2,600mm. With a boot capacity of 490-liter, the upcoming electric hatchback will be as practical as the Polo or Golf in the current line-up.

It will feature a "self-explanatory" 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

On the inside, the upcoming Volkswagen ID.2all will have a spacious five-seater cabin with a "self-explanatory" infotainment system that consists of a 12.9-inch touchscreen panel, a new-age climate control panel with illuminated buttons, and a knurled metallic knob on the center console. The electric hatchback will also feature a minimalist dashboard with a high-quality appearance, upholstery made using sustainable materials, and a panoramic sunroof.

The EV will have a range of up to 450km

On the performance front, the Volkswagen ID.2all will likely draw power from a 222hp front-mounted electric motor, linked to a large battery pack. The setup will propel the EV from 0-100km/h in less than seven seconds. The electric hatchback is expected to deliver a range of up to 450km on a single charge, based on the WLTP cycle.

How much will the upcoming Volkswagen ID.2all cost?

As per Volkswagen, the upcoming Volkswagen ID.2all will be as affordable as a Polo hatchback. In the European market, the all-new electric hatchback is expected to start at under €25,000 (approximately Rs. 21.96 lakh). The EV is expected to be launched by late 2025.