Auto

2023 Royal Enfield 650 twins debut in India: Check prices

2023 Royal Enfield 650 twins debut in India: Check prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 16, 2023, 01:54 pm 2 min read

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 features bar-end mirrors (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Homegrown bikemaker Royal Enfield has revealed the 2023 versions of the 650cc twins—the Interceptor and Continental GT 650—in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 3.03 lakh and Rs. 3.19 lakh respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). The retro-inspired motorcycles feature alloy wheels and new paint schemes as a part of the MY-2023 upgrade. Both models get an onboard diagnostic system to become OBD-2 compliant.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as two of the most affordable parallel-twin motorcycles in India, the Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 now offer feel-good features such as alloy wheels with tubeless tires, along with new paint schemes as a part of their MY-2023 upgrades.

The updates were the most-awaited features on both bikes, as they generally acted as deal-breakers for most young riders on our shores.

Both bikes get blacked-out alloy wheels and all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 Royal Enfield 650 twins retain the overall design of the outgoing models and feature large fuel tanks, round LED headlights, dual upswept exhausts, and single-piece seats. The motorcycles pack a semi-digital twin-pod instrument console, fork gaiters, a tubular grab rail, and squared-out LED taillamps. The updated Interceptor and Continental GT now roll on on blacked-out alloy wheels with tubeless tires.

They are backed by an OBD-2 compliant 648cc parallel-twin engine

The 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 draw power from the same OBD-2 compliant 648cc, parallel-twin engine that generates 47hp/52Nm. The transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Both bikes are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. Suspension duties on both retro-inspired motorcycles are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks with fork gaiters at the front and dual shock absorber units at the rear end.

How much do the 2023 Royal Enfield 650 twins cost?

In India, the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor can be yours at a starting price tag of Rs. 3.03 lakh, while the cost of the 2023 Continental GT 650 begins at Rs. 3.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both motorcycles can now be booked on our shores.