Order books for Tata Altroz iCNG now open in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 19, 2023, 11:57 am 3 min read

Tata Altroz iCNG features segment-first twin-CNG cylinders storage system (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has updated its iCNG line-up in India with the Altroz. The order books for the premium hatchback are now open against a token amount of Rs. 21,000. First showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the car features segment-first twin-CNG cylinders, that optimize boot space without compromising on the overall storage capacity. It retains the overall design of the standard variant.

With the rising cost of petrol and diesel along with the still-developing charging infrastructure in India, most automakers are looking at CNG as an ideal alternative.

While Maruti Suzuki has the largest share of CNG-powered vehicles in the country, Tata Motors is slowly catching up with its iCNG range.

Now, the latter has introduced its Altroz in the CNG guise, to increase its popularity.

The hatchback features 16-inch alloy wheels and swept-back projector headlamps

On the design front, the Tata Altroz iCNG follows the brand's modern design philosophy and is underpinned by the ALFA-ARC platform. The hatchback retains the sculpted hood, swept-back projector headlamps, bumper-mounted fog lamps with LED DRLs, a blacked-out grille, a raked windscreen, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels from the standard model. Wrap-around taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

It has a 5-star safety rating in G-NCAP's crash test

Tata Altroz is currently the safest hatchback in India, with a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP's crash test. While Tata Motors is yet to test the iCNG avatar, we expect a similar score for the bi-fuel model, considering there are no major changes to its structure. It gets a leak detection feature, along with a micro-switch to keep the car off during refueling.

It is backed by a 1.2-liter, 'Revotron' bi-fuel engine

Powering the Tata Altroz iCNG is a 1.2-liter, 'Revotron,' bi-fuel engine that puts out a maximum power of 76hp and a peak torque of 97Nm in CNG guise (85hp/113Nm in petrol mode). The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

It gets a dual-tone dashboard and premium fabric upholstery

On the inside, the Tata Altroz iCNG remains largely identical to the standard version. The hatchback has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, key-less entry, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Pricing and availability

Tata Motors is expected to announce the pricing details of the Altroz iCNG in the coming months. It will be offered in four trim levels: XE, XM+, XZ, and XZ+. We expect it to start at around Rs. 7.3 lakh (ex-showroom).