Order books for Tata Altroz iCNG now open in India
Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has updated its iCNG line-up in India with the Altroz. The order books for the premium hatchback are now open against a token amount of Rs. 21,000. First showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the car features segment-first twin-CNG cylinders, that optimize boot space without compromising on the overall storage capacity. It retains the overall design of the standard variant.
Why does this story matter?
- With the rising cost of petrol and diesel along with the still-developing charging infrastructure in India, most automakers are looking at CNG as an ideal alternative.
- While Maruti Suzuki has the largest share of CNG-powered vehicles in the country, Tata Motors is slowly catching up with its iCNG range.
- Now, the latter has introduced its Altroz in the CNG guise, to increase its popularity.
The hatchback features 16-inch alloy wheels and swept-back projector headlamps
On the design front, the Tata Altroz iCNG follows the brand's modern design philosophy and is underpinned by the ALFA-ARC platform. The hatchback retains the sculpted hood, swept-back projector headlamps, bumper-mounted fog lamps with LED DRLs, a blacked-out grille, a raked windscreen, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels from the standard model. Wrap-around taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.
It has a 5-star safety rating in G-NCAP's crash test
Tata Altroz is currently the safest hatchback in India, with a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP's crash test. While Tata Motors is yet to test the iCNG avatar, we expect a similar score for the bi-fuel model, considering there are no major changes to its structure. It gets a leak detection feature, along with a micro-switch to keep the car off during refueling.
It is backed by a 1.2-liter, 'Revotron' bi-fuel engine
Powering the Tata Altroz iCNG is a 1.2-liter, 'Revotron,' bi-fuel engine that puts out a maximum power of 76hp and a peak torque of 97Nm in CNG guise (85hp/113Nm in petrol mode). The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
It gets a dual-tone dashboard and premium fabric upholstery
On the inside, the Tata Altroz iCNG remains largely identical to the standard version. The hatchback has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, key-less entry, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.
Tata Altroz iCNG: Pricing and availability
Tata Motors is expected to announce the pricing details of the Altroz iCNG in the coming months. It will be offered in four trim levels: XE, XM+, XZ, and XZ+. We expect it to start at around Rs. 7.3 lakh (ex-showroom).