Top features which make the one-off Rolls-Royce Manchester Ghost special

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 15, 2023

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has taken the wraps off a one-off model called the Manchester Ghost. The special Ghost model is a collaboration between the Bespoke Collective at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, West Sussex, and the brand's Manchester dealer partners. The sedan pays tribute to Manchester, the birthplace of the British marque's two founding members, Charles Rolls and Henry Royce.

Why does this story matter?

Known for crafting the finest vehicles across the world since 1906, Rolls-Royce is considered the epitome of luxury mobility by critics and customers alike. Unlike other carmakers that provide off-the-shelf accessories and components, the Manchester-based automaker creates custom-made components to suit the needs of its clients. The one-off Manchester Ghost model celebrates the company's rich history in the automotive industry.

The car features a Manchester Bee motif on C-pillars

On the design front, the one-off Manchester Ghost retains the overall silhouette of the standard variant and features a bespoke Manchester Bee motif on C-pillars. Painted in traditional Silver color, the sedan gets a hand-painted Turchese-colored coachline to create a contemporary accent. It sports the signature 'Pantheon' grille with the iconic 'Spirit of Ecstasy' ornament and rolls on blacked-out designer wheels.

The sedan gets a special Illuminated Veneer Fascia

To make it truly special, the Rolls-Royce Manchester Ghost features a unique Illuminated Veneer Fascia on the dashboard. The panel has 10,000 laser-etched dots, that depict an ethereal view of Manchester from above. It also gets a Graphene lattice-inspired pattern on the famous 'Shooting Star Headliner' to elevate the in-cabin experience. The sedan flaunts a special two-tone upholstery with custom-made embroidery and illuminated treadplates.

It is backed by a twin-turbo V12 engine

On the performance front, the Manchester Ghost is fueled by a 6.7-liter, twin-turbocharged, V12 engine that puts out a maximum power of 563hp and a peak torque of 820Nm. What makes this engine special is that peak torque is generated at a low 1,500rpm.

How much does the one-off Manchester Ghost cost?

The pricing details of the bespoke Manchester Ghost are kept secret by Rolls-Royce. For reference, the cost of the standard Ghost model starts at Rs. 6.95 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The luxury carmaker has not yet revealed whether the sedan is already called for. We believe the special one-off model might get auctioned at a later date.