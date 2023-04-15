Auto

Lamborghini Urus S v/s Aston Martin DBX 707: Features compared

Lamborghini Urus S v/s Aston Martin DBX 707: Features compared

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 15, 2023, 03:22 pm 3 min read

Both SUVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

Legendary supercar maker Lamborghini has introduced the Urus S in India with a price tag of Rs. 4.18 crore (ex-showroom). It is essentially an entry-level trim for the Urus range on our shores. At that price point, the super SUV goes up against the DBX 707 from Aston Martin. Can the Italian fighter take down the British brawler for the top spot?

Why does this story matter?

While it was Porsche Cayenne that created the performance SUV segment, it was Lamborghini that brought glamor to the category by introducing the Urus.

However, in recent years, the super SUV is facing stiff competition from the likes of the Bentley Bentayga and Aston Martin DBX 707.

To up the ante, the iconic Italian carmaker has introduced an all-new Urus S variant.

Lamborghini Urus S looks more attractive

Lamborghini Urus S features a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a sloping roofline, Y-shaped LED taillamps, flared wheel arches, and designer 21-inch alloy wheels. Aston Martin DBX 707 sports a sculpted hood, a signature chrome-slatted grille, LED headlights, bumper-mounted DRLs, swan doors, flush-fitted door handles, a ducktail spoiler with integrated LED taillamps, and 22-inch designer aluminum wheels.

Aston Martin DBX 707 has bigger dimensions

Lamborghini Urus S has a length of 5,137mm, a width of 2,181mm, a height of 1,638mm, and a wheelbase of 3,003mm. Meanwhile, the Aston Martin DBX 707 is 5,039mm long, 2,220mm wide, 1,680mm tall, and flaunts a wheelbase of 3,060mm.

Both SUVs get ambient lighting and multi-zone climate control

The Lamborghini Urus S has a sporty five-seater cabin with chocolate brown leather upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters. The Aston Martin DBX 707 features a luxurious five-seater cabin with Alcantara headlining, premium leather upholstery, Piano Black veneers, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.

DBX 707 packs a more powerful V8 engine

Lamborghini Urus S draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that develops a maximum power of 666hp and a peak torque of 850Nm. Aston Martin DBX 707 is backed by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 mill that churns out 707hp of maximum power and 900Nm of peak torque. The former gets an 8-speed automatic gearbox, while the latter has a 9-speed automatic unit.

Urus S gets a dual-screen 'Lamborghini Infotainment System III'

The features list on both SUVs is an expansive one. Lamborghini Urus S packs a 'Lamborghini Infotainment System III' with two touchscreen panels, a digital instrument cluster, and a 21-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system. Aston Martin DBX 707 houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options, and a 14-speaker, 790-watt premium sound system.

Both cars are equipped with multiple airbags and ADAS functions

For the safety of the passengers, both the Lamborghini Urus S and Aston Martin DBX 707 come equipped with multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS, EBD, traction control, driving modes, and a suite of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) functions.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Lamborghini Urus S can be yours at a price tag of Rs. 4.18 crore, while the Aston Martin DBX 707 will set you back by Rs. 4.63 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Urus S offers more value for your money with its aggressive looks, potent powertrain, and tech-forward cabin at a relatively lower price than the DBX 707.