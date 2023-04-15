Auto

What to expect from the 2023 Husqvarna Vitpilen 901

Apr 15, 2023

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 901 will ride on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Husqvarna Motorcycles)

Husqvarna Motorcycles is gearing up to reveal the 2023 Vitpilen 901 for the global markets. In the latest development, a near-production-ready mule of the vehicle was spotted doing test runs, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. Once launched, it will mark the re-entry of the Swedish bikemaker in the large-capacity streetfighter category. The motorcycle will be fueled by a KTM-sourced 899cc parallel-twin engine.

Husqvarna Motorcycles has a rich heritage of over 90 years of racing in motorsport events such as the World Enduro Championship, Dakar Rally, Moto2, and Moto3. The brand is well-established in the European region.

After the transfer of ownership to KTM in 2013, the bikemaker started expanding its portfolio with more street-focused offerings such as Vitpilen and Svartpilen.

The streetfighter will sport a circular headlamp and alloy wheels

The upcoming Husqvarna Vitpilen 901 is expected to follow the design language seen in its younger sibling, the Vitpilen 401. It will feature a circular LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a metallic bash plate, split-type seats, a side-mounted exhaust, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle will ride on designer alloy wheels.

The motorcycle will come equipped with electronic riding aids

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Husqvarna Vitpilen 901 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and multiple electronic riding aids such as traction control, cruise control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties would be handled by inverted front forks and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

It will be backed by an 899cc parallel-twin engine

Powering the 2023 Husqvarna Vitpilen 901 will be a KTM-sourced 899cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 121hp and a peak torque of 99Nm. The mill would likely be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a PASC anti-hopping clutch.

Should the Husqvarna Vitpilen 901 be introduced in India?

Husqvarna Motorcycles is expected to reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2023 Vitpilen 901 soon. The streetfighter motorcycle is expected to hit the European markets first. As of now, there are no plans for its launch in India. However, considering how the middleweight segment is evolving, we believe that the bikemaker should think about bringing the streetfighter to our shores as well.