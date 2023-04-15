Auto

Is TVS Raider 125 (single-seat) better than Bajaj Pulsar 125

Is TVS Raider 125 (single-seat) better than Bajaj Pulsar 125

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 15, 2023, 10:45 am 3 min read

Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

TVS Motor Company has introduced an affordable variant of its popular 125cc offering, the Raider 125. The new single-seat trim is priced at Rs. 93,719 (ex-showroom) in India. The updated model aims to steal the crown from the reigning champion in the 125cc commuter category, the Bajaj Pulsar 125. Does the former pack enough punch to defeat the established rival? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Commuter-style motorcycles have been the backbone of the Indian automotive industry in the two-wheeler category. These bikes appeal to a wide variety of audiences for their simplicity and relaxed riding ergonomics.

Bajaj Auto has been leading the 125cc commuter segment in recent years with the Pulsar 125.

However, the champion now faces tough competition in form of the Raider 125 from TVS Motor Company.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 looks more appealing

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 gets sporty graphics, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The TVS Raider 125 now gets a single-seat variant as well and features a sculpted fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster, and designer alloy wheels.

TVS Raider 125 weighs less than the Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125 is 2,055mm long, 755mm wide, 1,060mm tall, and weighs 140kg. Meanwhile, the TVS Raider 125 has a length of 2,070mm, a width of 785mm, a height of 1,028mm, and tips the scales at 123kg.

Both motorcycles feature telescopic front forks

In terms of rider safety, both the TVS Raider 125 single-seat and Bajaj Pulsar 125 come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with Combined Braking System (CBS). Both bikes get telescopic front forks. The former sports a mono-shock unit, while the latter has twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Raider 125 packs a more powerful engine

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 draws power from a 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 11.6hp and 10.8Nm of peak torque. The TVS Raider 125 is backed by a 124.8cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder mill that churns out 15.3hp of maximum power and 11.2Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by a 5-speed gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 can be yours with a starting price tag of Rs. 80,154, while the TVS Raider 125 single-seat version will set you back by Rs. 93,719 (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Pulsar 125 makes more sense as it offers attractive looks and a capable engine at a relatively cheaper price than the Raider 125.