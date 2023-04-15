Auto

KTM 390 Adventure X v/s BMW G 310 GS

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 15, 2023

Both ADVs roll on five-spoke alloy wheels

KTM has launched an affordable version of its flagship offering, the 390 Adventure, in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant is called the 390 Adventure X. At under Rs. 3 lakh, it goes up against G 310 GS from BMW Motorrad. Can the toned-down Austrian fighter take down the German contender in a one-on-one battle? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The adventure bike segment in India has gained popularity in recent years. KTM has been one of the forerunners in the middleweight ADV segment on our shores with capable offerings such as the 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure.

However, the segment leaders were being challenged lately by the BMW G 310 GS. To counter the new rival, KTM has introduced the 390 Adventure X.

BMW G 310 GS looks appealing with traditional ADV design

KTM 390 Adventure X retains the overall design of the standard model and features a muscular fuel tank, split-type seats, an upright windshield, and five-spoke alloy wheels. BMW G 310 GS has a prominent beak, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an LCD instrument cluster, and 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) alloy wheels.

KTM 390 Adventure X has overall larger dimensions

KTM 390 Adventure X is 2,154mm long, 900mm wide, 1,400mm tall, and has a saddle height of 855mm. The BMW G 310 GS has an overall length of 2,075mm, a width of 880mm, a height of 1,230mm, and a saddle height of 835mm.

Both ADVs are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the KTM 390 Adventure X and BMW G 310 GS come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on both ADVs are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

KTM 390 Adventure X packs a more powerful engine

KTM 390 Adventure X is powered by a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. BMW G 310 GS is backed by a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that generates 33.5hp of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Which one is a better choice?

In India, KTM has priced the new 390 Adventure X trim level at Rs. 2.8 lakh, while the BMW G 310 GS will set you back by Rs. 3.2 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, by removing excessive electronic aids such as traction control, quick-shifter, and cornering ABS from the standard model, the 390 Adventure X is now a solid option to consider.