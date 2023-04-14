Auto

Porsche to reveal the 2024 Cayenne soon: What to expect

2024 Porsche Cayenne will get a cooled wireless charging pad (Photo credit: Porsche)

Ahead of its official reveal at Auto Shanghai on April 18, Porsche has teased the 2024 Cayenne for the global markets. The flagship SUV is set to receive refreshed front and rear fascia, a revised powertrain line-up, and an all-new cockpit design to increase its overall appeal. The teaser has also showcased the brand's newly-developed version of HD Matrix LED headlights on the vehicle.

Why does this story matter?

The Cayenne revolutionized the performance-oriented SUV category across the globe when it arrived in 2002. The SUV received a positive response from critics and customers alike.

After two decades, it is still considered a benchmark in the category, even after the arrival of rivals such as the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga.

Porsche is now planning to raise the bar with the 2024 model.

The SUV will feature Porsche's HD Matrix LED headlights

On the outside, the 2024 Cayenne will get incremental changes over the current-generation model. The SUV will feature the brand's HD Matrix LED headlights, a sculpted bonnet, a large grille, a wide air dam, and designer alloy wheels. The headlights can illuminate up to 600-meters ahead using 16,384 individually controllable micro-LEDs. The rear will be graced by connected LED taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler.

The car will get an expansive triple-screen setup

Inside, the new Cayenne will get a major refresh in terms of design. The SUV will feature an expansive triple-screen setup with a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment panel, and a 10.9-inch display for the front passenger. It will have premium leather upholstery, wireless charging pad, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. For passengers' safety, it will have multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It will be backed by a revised powertrain line-up

The upcoming 2024 Porsche Cayenne will be offered with a capable 3.0-liter, turbo-petrol, V6 engine (349hp/500Nm); a potent 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 unit (468hp/600Nm); and a frugal E-Hybrid setup linked to a 25.9kWh battery (463hp/650Nm).

Should you consider the 2024 Porsche Cayenne?

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne will be disclosed by the German automaker at its launch event in the coming months. The SUV is expected to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 1.27 crore (ex-showroom) in India. In our opinion, you should definitely consider the Cayenne, if you are looking for a value-for-money performance SUV.