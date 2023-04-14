Auto

Ford unveils 1,800hp all-electric Mustang 'Jet' to beat world records

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 14, 2023, 04:38 pm 2 min read

The unibody of the race car is made of steel (Photo credit: Ford Performance)

After claiming the class-specific world record in the quarter-mile with the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype a few years back, Ford's performance division is now aiming to break the record again with the Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 electric prototype. The track-only car is essentially a revised version of the old model and features a redone battery system, along with a revised rear-end setup.

Why does this story matter?

Established by Henry Ford in 1901, Ford Performance is the high-performance division of the US-based automaker. The division specializes in building vehicles primarily for motorsport and racing activity.

The latest creation from the division is the 1,800hp race car, the Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 electric prototype.

With the EV, the brand aims to shatter the National Hot Rod Association's (NHRA) world records.

The race car is based on the road-going Mustang model

On the outside, the Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 electric prototype is heavily based on the standard Mustang model. However, the race car features a muscular hood with functional air vents, redesigned LED headlights, a large blacked-out grille, a sloping roofline, flared wheel arches, and race-specific lightweight alloy wheels wrapped in slick racing tires. It gets a fixed rear wing for added downforce.

It has an NHRA-approved roll cage for better protection

Unlike the road-going muscle car, the Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 electric prototype has stripped-down interiors for weight-saving purposes. For the safety of the driver, the race car is equipped with an NHRA-approved tubular roll cage, along with a single carbon fiber bucket seat and a four-point seatbelt. The full unibody shell is made of steel for added protection.

The coupe is equipped with upgraded electronic control systems

To squeeze out maximum performance out of the Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 electric prototype, Ford Performance has equipped the race car with upgraded electronic control systems. It uses the same four PN-250-DZR inverters and two double-stacked DS-250-115 motor pairings from the Cobra Jet 1400, along with a redone battery system. However, it gets an all-new transmission from Liberty for better power delivery.

MLe Racecar's Pat McCue is planned to be the driver

Pat McCue from MLe Racecar is planned to be at the helm of the Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800. Ford Performance is now aiming to break the old record of 8.128 seconds to a quarter-mile (0.4km) with the upgraded all-electric prototype.