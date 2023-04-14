Auto

Hyundai EXTER will rival Tata Punch in India: Check features

Hyundai EXTER will rival Tata Punch in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 14, 2023, 02:01 pm 2 min read

Upcoming Hyundai EXTER will feature all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has revealed the name of its upcoming Tata Punch-rivalling micro-SUV. It will be called the 'EXTER' in India. The upcoming compact car will likely be based on the CASPER model from the company's global line-up. To recall, a production-ready mule of the upcoming vehicle (internally codenamed Ai3) has been spotted doing test runs on our shores, albeit in a camouflaged avatar.

Why does this story matter?

With compact SUVs becoming more popular than hatchbacks in recent years, every automaker is adding a model or two, to benefit from the ongoing SUV craze in India.

While Hyundai already has the VENUE in the segment, the South Korean automaker is now planning to target the lower end of the category with an entry-level micro-SUV soon.

It will be called the EXTER.

The SUV will feature all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

Unlike other carmakers that skip features on their entry-level offerings, Hyundai is planning to load the EXTER with multiple feel-good features. The micro-SUV will get an all-LED lighting setup with bumper-mounted headlights and wrap-around taillights, a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, ORVMs, black B-pillars, roof rails, and even a shark-fin antenna.

The car will likely get keyless entry and a sunroof

The interiors of the upcoming Hyundai EXTER are under wraps. However, we expect it to get a spacious and tech-forward cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, keyless entry, a sunroof, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety would be ensured by multiple airbags.

It may be offered with two petrol engine options

The technical details of the upcoming EXTER are yet to be revealed by Hyundai. However, we expect the car to draw power from a frugal naturally-aspirated, petrol engine and a potent turbo-petrol unit. The mills would be mated to either a manual or AMT gearbox.

How much will the upcoming Hyundai EXTER cost?

Hyundai will announce the pricing and availability details of the EXTER in India at the time of its launch event. We expect the micro-SUV to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched. At that price point, the car would rival the likes of Tata Punch or Citroen C3 on our shores.

Poll If not the Hyundai EXTER, which one will you choose?