Is top-end Citroen C3 better than Hyundai Venue's base model

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 14, 2023, 01:13 pm 3 min read

Both SUV get roof rails as standard

Citroen has added a new range-topping variant, called the Shine, to the Citroen C3's line-up in India. Available with a dual-tone paint scheme and the optional 'Vibe' pack, the top-end trim ranges between Rs. 7.6 lakh and Rs. 7.87 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). At that price point, it goes up against the Hyundai VENUE's base model. But which one is a better buy?

Why does this story matter?

The SUV segment is currently the most popular one in the Indian market. Sales reports have shown people have favored SUVs over sedans and hatchbacks last year.

Citroen has gained popularity in the compact SUV category with its C3 model. To further enhance its appeal, the carmaker has added a new feature-loaded top-spec variant.

However, it now has to compete with the Hyundai VENUE.

Citroen C3 looks more appealing with its quirky design philosophy

The Citroen C3 gets a quirky design language with bumper-mounted headlights, split-type DRLs, a sleek grille with a large Citroen logo, roof rails, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The base model of the Hyundai VENUE features bumper-mounted halogen headlamps, a dark chrome grille, body-colored door handles, front and rear skid plates, and 15-inch steel wheels with designer covers.

Hyundai VENUE has overall larger dimensions

Citroen C3 boasts a length of 3,981mm, a width of 1,733mm, a height of 1,586mm, and a wheelbase of 2,540mm. In comparison, the Hyundai VENUE is 3,995mm long, 1,770mm wide, 1,617mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,500mm.

The C3 features a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options

The range-topping C3 has a spacious five-seater cabin with a quirky two-tone dashboard, keyless entry, front and rear USB charging ports, manual AC controls, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options. The base Hyundai VENUE gets a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a two-step reclining rear seat, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system.

Both SUVs are on par in terms of performance

The top-spec Citroen C3 is offered with a 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, three-cylinder, petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 82hp and a peak torque of 115Nm. Hyundai's entry-level VENUE model is powered by a 1.2-liter, inline-four, petrol motor that develops 83hp of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox on both SUVs.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the range-topping Citroen C3 Shine variant ranges between Rs. 7.6 lakh and Rs. 7.87 lakh, while the base Hyundai E trim level can be yours at 7.72 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the C3 makes more sense as it offers a spacious and tech-forward cabin with quirky looks and a capable petrol engine at a value-for-money proposition.