Is top-end Citroen C3 better than Hyundai Venue's base model
Citroen has added a new range-topping variant, called the Shine, to the Citroen C3's line-up in India. Available with a dual-tone paint scheme and the optional 'Vibe' pack, the top-end trim ranges between Rs. 7.6 lakh and Rs. 7.87 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). At that price point, it goes up against the Hyundai VENUE's base model. But which one is a better buy?
Why does this story matter?
- The SUV segment is currently the most popular one in the Indian market. Sales reports have shown people have favored SUVs over sedans and hatchbacks last year.
- Citroen has gained popularity in the compact SUV category with its C3 model. To further enhance its appeal, the carmaker has added a new feature-loaded top-spec variant.
- However, it now has to compete with the Hyundai VENUE.
Citroen C3 looks more appealing with its quirky design philosophy
The Citroen C3 gets a quirky design language with bumper-mounted headlights, split-type DRLs, a sleek grille with a large Citroen logo, roof rails, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The base model of the Hyundai VENUE features bumper-mounted halogen headlamps, a dark chrome grille, body-colored door handles, front and rear skid plates, and 15-inch steel wheels with designer covers.
Hyundai VENUE has overall larger dimensions
Citroen C3 boasts a length of 3,981mm, a width of 1,733mm, a height of 1,586mm, and a wheelbase of 2,540mm. In comparison, the Hyundai VENUE is 3,995mm long, 1,770mm wide, 1,617mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,500mm.
The C3 features a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options
The range-topping C3 has a spacious five-seater cabin with a quirky two-tone dashboard, keyless entry, front and rear USB charging ports, manual AC controls, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options. The base Hyundai VENUE gets a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a two-step reclining rear seat, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system.
Both SUVs are on par in terms of performance
The top-spec Citroen C3 is offered with a 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, three-cylinder, petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 82hp and a peak torque of 115Nm. Hyundai's entry-level VENUE model is powered by a 1.2-liter, inline-four, petrol motor that develops 83hp of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox on both SUVs.
Which one should you buy?
In India, the range-topping Citroen C3 Shine variant ranges between Rs. 7.6 lakh and Rs. 7.87 lakh, while the base Hyundai E trim level can be yours at 7.72 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the C3 makes more sense as it offers a spacious and tech-forward cabin with quirky looks and a capable petrol engine at a value-for-money proposition.