Aston Martin introduces its most powerful production car ever

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 14, 2023, 11:22 am 3 min read

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante has a top speed of 339.5km/h (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

Iconic British automaker Aston Martin is bidding adieu to the DBS moniker with its most powerful production car to date, the DBS 770 Ultimate Volante. With a limited production run of just 199 units globally, the drop-top supercar celebrates the 75th anniversary of the DBS nameplate this year. To recall, the company had earlier launched the V12-powered grand tourer in coupe avatar as well.

Why does this story matter?

Aston Martin is commemorating two big occasions in 2023, the brand's 110th anniversary along with 75 years of the legendary DBS moniker.

However, with electrification becoming the need of the hour, the iconic carmaker is slowly shifting its focus to hybrid as well as all-electric powertrains.

The company has now introduced the DBS 770 Ultimate range as a swansong to the brutish V12 engine.

The supercar sports edition-specific wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires

On the design front, the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante retains the silhouette of its coupe version. The supercar features a long clamshell hood with a functional U-shaped vent, sweptback LED headlights with DRLs, a large grille, an aggressive air splitter, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and edition-specific 21-inch wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires. Sleek taillights and a diffuser grace the rear end.

The grand router features leather-wrapped carbon fiber bucket seats

Inside, the DBS 770 Ultimate Volante has a sporty yet luxurious four-seater (2+2) cabin finished with premium materials such as leather, carbon fiber, and Alcantara. The grand tourer gets leather-wrapped carbon fiber bucket seats at the front, laser-etched 'DBS 770 Ultimate' badge and doorsill plaques, a flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shifters, ADAS functions, a digital instrument cluster, and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment panel.

The roadster is offered with a 759hp, twin-turbocharged V12 engine

Powering the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante is a potent 5.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V12 engine that churns out a maximum power of 759hp and a peak torque of 900Nm. The transmission duties on the roadster are handled by a ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic gearbox.

It gets racing-derived upgrades such as carbon ceramic brakes

To make the final version of the DBS supercar special, Aston Martin has equipped the 770 Ultimate Volante model with racing-derived components such as carbon fiber air splitter, diffuser, side and hood-mounted air vents, and bucket-type seats. Changes have also been made to the steering and suspension systems to improve the handling characteristics, along with the addition of carbon ceramic brakes.

How much does the DBS 770 Ultimate Volante cost?

The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante will set you back by £337,000 (approximately Rs. 3.44 crore). Only 199 units of the open-top supercar will be made and all of them are already sold out.