Ford India to launch Figo's automatic variant on July 22
Ford will reportedly introduce an automatic transmission option for its petrol-powered Figo hatchback in India on July 22. The 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox will be paired with the 1.2-liter petrol engine. The diesel version will not receive this new transmission at the moment. In terms of design and features, the Ford Figo (automatic) will be similar to the existing Figo manual variant.
It will sport 15-inch alloy wheels
The Ford Figo (automatic) will feature a compact design with a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, a roof-mounted spoiler, halogen headlamps, and a rear window washer as well as defogger. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the four-wheeler will be 3,941mm long with a wheelbase of 2,490mm.
It will be fueled by a 1.2-liter engine
The Ford Figo automatic will draw power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine which generates 95hp of maximum power and 119Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.
There will be six airbags and a rear-view camera
The Ford Figo automatic will offer a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, and keyless entry. It will pack a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth connectivity. For safety, the vehicle will get six airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.
Ford Figo automatic: Pricing
Ford Figo (automatic) will carry a premium of around Rs. 50,000 over the manual variant, which starts at Rs. 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Ambiente model. When launched, it will compete against the automatic trims of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS.