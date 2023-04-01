Auto

Is 2023 Honda SP 125 better than TVS Raider

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 01, 2023, 04:09 pm 2 min read

2023 Honda SP 125 gets an OBD-2-compliant engine

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2023 version of its SP 125 motorbike in India. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a stylish design, new color options, and an OBD-2-compliant engine. At its price point, the two-wheeler takes on the TVS Raider in our market. However, which one is a better choice? Let us have a look.

Both bikes offer a digital instrument cluster

The Honda SP 125 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat with a body-colored pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust with a chromed heatshield, an LED headlamp, and a digital instrument cluster. It is offered in five shades. TVS Raider sports arrowhead-shaped mirrors, split-style seats, a side-mounted exhaust, an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, and alloy rims.

The SP 125 weighs less and stores more fuel

The Honda SP 125 has a wheelbase of 1,285mm, a kerb weight of 116kg, and a fuel tank capacity of 11.2 liters. Meanwhile, the Raider weighs 123kg, has a wheelbase of 1,326mm, and stores 10 liters of fuel.

The Raider gets a more powerful engine

The Honda SP 125 runs on a 123.9cc, 4-stroke engine that generates a maximum power of 10.7hp and a peak torque of 10.9Nm. On the other hand, the TVS Raider is fueled by a 124.8cc, air-and-oil-cooled mill that puts out 15.3hp of maximum power and 11.2Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by a 5-speed gearbox.

The SP 125 has better safety equipment

The Honda SP 125 is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a CBS for better handling. TVS Raider also gets a similar setup along with a synchronized braking system. Both bikes get telescopic front forks. On the rear, they sport hydraulic-type springs and a gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock absorber, respectively.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Honda SP 125 starts at Rs. 85,131 and goes up to Rs. 89,131. Meanwhile, the TVS Raider falls in the price bracket of Rs. 86,803-1 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both bikes are evenly matched but our vote goes to the SP 125 for its compact dimensions, more safety equipment, and slightly lower price tag compared to its rival.