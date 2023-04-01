Auto

New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain in the works: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 01, 2023, 02:23 pm 2 min read

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain will get hybrid powertrains. Representative image (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is working on the new-generation E-Class All-Terrain wagon. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spied on test for the first time, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest that it will have black cladding, a wide multi-slat grille, and roof rails. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming car.

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming version of the E-Class All-Terrain will flaunt a refreshed appearance, a long list of new features, and possibly a tweaked suspension setup.

The wagon body style is not much popular in India. However, this four-wheeler running on hybrid powertrains should rack up decent sales in overseas markets.

It might be introduced by the end of this year.

The car will sport a long bonnet and raked windshield

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain will have a lengthy bonnet, a multi-slat grille with the 3-pointed star, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights with DRLs. It will be flanked by roof rails, black pillars, ORVMs, plastic cladding, and multi-spoke rims. A high-mounted stop light, a raked windscreen, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear end.

Hybrid powertrains will be available

The previous-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain has a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six engine with an integrated starter generator (ISG), that makes 362hp/500Nm. It is linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The new model should come with hybrid powertrains.

It will get a camera focused on the driver

The upcoming E-Class All-Terrain is likely to have a luxurious cabin, featuring active ambient lighting, a roll and pitch meter, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house three screens for the digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, and another one for the front passenger. A camera pointed at the driver for video calls, and multiple airbags will also be available.

New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability information of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain will be revealed at the time of its debut. However, it should cost more than the current model priced at $72,400 (around Rs. 59.5 lakh).