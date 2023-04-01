Auto

What do we know about the 2024 Porsche Cayenne SUV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 01, 2023, 10:29 am 2 min read

2024 Porsche Cayenne will arrive on April 18. Representative image (Photo credit: Porsche)

German automaker Porsche will introduce the 2024 version of its Cayenne SUV in the global markets on April 18. In the latest development, the exterior of the car has been leaked, featuring elements such as multi-spoke wheels and a full-width taillamp. The car will also have an opulent cabin and multiple powertrain options. Here's what to expect from the upcoming vehicle.

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming iteration of the Porsche Cayenne will promise better looks and more features in comparison to its predecessor. There will also be a bevy of engine options.

The four-wheeler is tipped to be quite popular in the international markets and might also arrive in India via the completely built unit (CBU) route.

The luxury SUV segment will get some much-needed competition.

The car will flaunt door-mounted ORVMs and revised headlamps

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne will have a hood with creases, refreshed headlights with four distinct lighting elements and a boxy surround, and a massive air vent. There will be no running lights. It will be flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and multi-spoke rims. A raked windscreen and a full-width taillamp of uniform thickness will be available on the rear end.

There will be multiple powertrain options

The new Porsche Cayenne will get a 349hp/500Nm, 3.0-liter, turbo-petrol, V6 engine and a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 motor that will make 468hp/600Nm). An E-Hybrid powertrain with a 25.9kWh battery (463hp/650Nm) will also be available.

A cooled charging pad will be there inside

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne will get an opulent cabin with a cooled, inductive charging pad, a contoured steering wheel, and a center stack with haptic feedback. The SUV will house an optional 10.9-inch passenger display, a 12.3-inch infotainment panel, and a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

What about its pricing and availability?

The availability and pricing details of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, in the US, the car should carry a starting price tag of around $74,000 (roughly Rs. 60.8 lakh).