This EV offers a 7-inch display, Google Maps, 125km range

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 31, 2023, 05:12 pm 3 min read

The Odysse Vader has a kerb weight of 128kg (Photo credit: BikeWale)

Mumbai-based EV-maker Odysse has introduced its latest electric vehicle, the Vader, in India. As for the highlights, it offers a range of 125km in Eco mode and has a top speed of 85kmph. The made-in-India bike costs Rs. 1,09,999 (ex-showroom). It is up for pre-bookings at Rs. 999 via the online shop or through the company's dealership network of 68 outlets.

Why does this story matter?

The Vader is the second electric motorcycle from Odysse. It sits below the Evoqis, in terms of pricing.

Notably, it is the nation's first-ever bike to sport a 7-inch Android display.

Odysse is offering three years warranty on Vader's battery and powertrain.

The motorcycle is available in five colors, enticing potential buyers to get a style of their choice.

The bike reminds us of the old Pulsar bike

The Odysse Vader looks similar to the old-generation Bajaj Pulsar. However, it has numerous design elements to present itself as an EV. The vehicle gets a dual-tone finish, LED headlight and taillight, halogen indicators, split seats, sporty decals, and alloy wheels. Buyers can choose from Midnight Blue, Fiery Red, Glossy Black, Venom Green, and Misty Grey colorways.

It boasts a 7-inch Android touchscreen

The Odysse Vader has a 7-inch Android TFT touchscreen, which is Bluetooth compatible and gets multiple useful features. With the Odysse EV App, you get the convenience of geofencing, track and trace, anti-theft, immobilization, low battery alert, and other essential utilities. Riders can enjoy three different riding modes. The bike also offers a reverse parking mode and has 18-liter storage space.

The vehicle gets a Combined Braking System

The Odysse Vader has 240mm and 220mm front and rear disc brakes, respectively. It is also fitted with Combined Braking System (CBS). Suspension duties on the bike are handled by a telescopic fork suspension on the front and dual spring-type shockers at the rear end.

It can run for 125km per charge

The Odysse Vader is equipped with an IP67-rated, 3.7kWh battery pack connected to a 3kW electric motor for power supply to the rear wheel. Being AIS-156 approved for fast charging, the battery gets refueled within four hours. The vehicle has a certified riding range of 125km per charge in Eco mode. It can attain a top speed of 85km/h.

Odysse Vader is currently up for pre-bookings at Rs. 999

The Odysse Vader carries a launch price of Rs. 1,09,999. It is available for pre-bookings for just Rs. 999. The delivery of the vehicle will begin from July. Odysse is also offering a three-year warranty on the battery pack and drivetrain.