Next-level 'jugaad': 'Convertible' auto-rickshaw amazes netizens in viral video

Written by Mudit Dube Mar 30, 2023, 03:12 pm 2 min read

We have had so many instances of 'jugaad' that the colloquial Hindi word now exists as a valid entry in all the leading English dictionaries. In the latest example of 'jugaad,' a person has modified their auto-rickshaw to have an electrically operated roof, making netizens call it a 'Rolls-Royce of auto-rickshaws.' The video has gone viral on Instagram and for all the right reasons.

Watch the unique auto-rickshaw flaunt its skills

How does the roof work like that?

Standard auto-rickshaw roofs are usually covered by a thick fabric to guard the driver and passengers against rain and other adverse climate conditions. In the case of this customized vehicle, the owner has some fixes involved that allow parts of the roof to collapse into the rear larger unit at the press of a button—similar to how a car sunroof operates.

Praises galore: From 'Auto Cooper' to 'Rolls-Royce of Autos'

As expected, netizens are flooding the comment section of the video with praises, acknowledging the 'jugaad.' One Instagram user called the modified three-wheeler an "Auto cooper" (play on BMW-owned MINI Cooper) while another called it the "Rolls-Royce of auto." One user commented that traveling in that auto-rickshaw could be an expensive affair, speculating a tariff of Rs. 850 for 10km.

The auto-rickshaw also has contoured seats and unique paintwork

The highlights of the unique auto-rickshaw are not limited to its sliding roof-top or all-pink paintwork. However, the color is similar to the 'pink autos' available for women commuters in several cities of India. The vehicle also has contoured, dual-tone seats finished in pink and cream, along with matching upholstery. It even gets special lights on the sides along with pink-finished wheel-caps and mudguards.

The video, originally posted on February 22 and reshared as an Instagram story 20 hours ago by autorikshaw_kerala_, has garnered over one million views already. The original post from last month has clocked nearly 75,000 likes and over 220 comments.