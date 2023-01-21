Auto

TVS iQube achieves 50,000 units sales milestone: Should you buy?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 21, 2023, 01:31 pm 2 min read

TVS iQube promises a range of up to 140km (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

The 2022 TVS iQube has surpassed the coveted 50,000 units sales milestone in the Indian market, within a span of just eight months since its introduction in May last year. The scooter got a warm reception from critics and buyers alike for its traditional styling and capable electric powertrain. However, does the e-scooter make sense for you? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

With the electric scooter market increasing in recent years, every automaker is jumping on the bandwagon to reap the benefits.

TVS Motor Company ventured into the EV segment with iQube but could not capture the market against rivals such as Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X.

However, things have changed drastically with the updated version of the e-scooter.

The scooter flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlamp and alloy wheels

The TVS iQube has a traditional scooter silhouette and flaunts an apron-mounted sleek LED headlamp, a small wind deflector, squarish mirrors, a wide handlebar with silver colored levers, a single-piece seat, a 32-liter storage compartment, a flat footboard, and an LED taillamp. The scooter packs a 5.0/7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with a Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect system and rides on 12-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

It promises a range of up to 140km

The TVS iQube draws power from a 4.4kW hub-mounted electric motor that is linked to either a 3.04kWh battery pack (iQube and iQube S) or a 4.56kWh battery (iQube ST). The ST variant promises a range of up to 140km on a single charge.

The EV is equipped with telescopic front forks

For the safety of the rider, the TVS iQube comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with Combined Braking System (CBS), riding modes, and regenerative braking. The suspension duties on the e-scooter are carried out by telescopic forks on the front side and twin hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear end.

Should you opt for TVS iQube?

The TVS iQube can be yours at Rs. 99,130 for the base model and Rs. 1.04 lakh for the S variant (all prices, ex-showroom), both inclusive of FAME II subsidy in India. In our opinion, you should go ahead with the practical e-scooter if you prefer traditional styling over the edgy looks of its rivals, and have a shorter daily commute.