New TVS NTorq XT variant teased in India; launch imminent

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 28, 2022, 07:05 pm 2 min read

TVS Ntorq is currently the most powerful scooter in the 125cc segment

Indian automaker TVS Motor Company has teased a new variant of its popular 125cc scooter, the Ntorq. The picture simply showcases the silhouette of the scooter, making it difficult to spot the changes in the upcoming variant. It is one of the most tech-loaded ICE scooters available in the Indian market and is considered a solid value-for-money offering.

TVS Motor Company has been able to carve a name for itself in the racing arena by competing in events such as the One-make championship and Dakar rally in recent years.

This has enabled it to make sporty scooters and motorcycles for consumers in domestic and international markets.

The new XT variant of the NTorq 125 should debut with added sportiness and more technology.

Design TVS Ntorq has a sharp, angular design language

The TVS Ntorq gets an LED headlight-mounted on the front apron, a flat footboard, a stubby exhaust, Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, a fully digital instrument console, and alloy wheels. It is currently sold in five variants - two standard, a Race edition, a Super Squad edition, and a Race XP model. All of them have different graphics and slightly varied features list.

Information It reaches 0-60km/h in 9 seconds

The TVS Ntorq is powered by a 124.8cc single-cylinder, 3-valve, air-cooled mill that generates 9.4hp/10.5Nm. It is mated to a CVT gearbox and provides multiple riding modes. The scooter goes from 0-60km/h in nine seconds and has a top speed of 95km/h.

Information It gets disc brake and telescopic forks at the front

TVS NTorq 125 comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, along with combined braking system (CBS) for improved handling. The suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks on the front and coil-spring hydraulic dampers at the rear.

Pricing TVS Ntorq 125: Pricing and availability

The TVS Ntorq range currently starts at Rs. 77,100 for the standard variant and goes up to Rs. 89,211 for the range-topping Race XP variant (all prices, ex-showroom). With XT model highlighted in the teaser image, we can expect it to feature more tech-based features and sit on par with or surpass the Race XP model in terms of pricing.