Auto

2023 Tata Safari v/s Mahindra XUV700: Which is better?

2023 Tata Safari v/s Mahindra XUV700: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 27, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both SUVs ride on 18-inch alloy wheels

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has launched the 2023 iteration of the Safari in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it goes up against the Mahindra XUV700 in the seven-seater SUV category. Both cars are equipped with a host of ADAS functions for passengers' safety. However, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The Safari has been one of the most capable offerings from Tata Motors in recent years.

However, it was Mahindra that revolutionized the seven-seater SUV category by introducing Level 2 ADAS functions and other premium features such as a panoramic sunroof and a large infotainment panel in the XUV700.

With the MY-2023 upgrades, the Safari is now ready to take on its rival.

Mahindra XUV700 looks more visually appealing

The 2023 Tata Safari sports a sculpted hood, a chromed grille, bumper-mounted projector headlights, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, roof rails, flared wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. The Mahindra XUV700 flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, skid plates, LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels, wrap-around LED taillights, and a shark-fin antenna.

Mahindra XUV700 packs more powerful engine options

The Tata Safari draws power from a 2.0-liter "Kryotec," turbocharged diesel engine that develops 178hp/350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. Mahindra XUV700 runs on a 2.2-liter diesel motor in three tunes: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm, or a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that makes 197hp/380Nm. The mills are mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Both SUVs get a panoramic sunroof and multiple airbags

Both SUVs have a spacious seven-seater cabin. The 2023 Tata Safari features a faux wood dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, blue-colored ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch free-standing infotainment console, and six airbags. Mahindra XUV700 gets a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and seven airbags.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Tata Safari ranges between Rs. 15.65 lakh and Rs. 24.82 lakh, while the Mahindra XUV700 is available between Rs. 13.45 lakh and Rs. 25.48 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Mahindra XUV700 makes more sense on our shores, as it gets a typical SUV silhouette, a premium-looking cabin, and more engine options at a slightly lower starting price.