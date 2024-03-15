Next Article

Mahindra Thar Armada set to revolutionize India's lifestyle vehicle segment

What's the story The Indian automobile market is abuzz with anticipation for the launch of Mahindra's upcoming off-road-biased SUV, the Thar Armada. The SUV is expected to redefine the lifestyle off-road segment. The current-generation Thar three-door has dominated the genre despite competition from Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny. With its strategic product positioning and appealing drivetrain options, the upcoming five-door model is predicted to drive more sales and set new industry benchmarks.

Exclusive details of the upcoming Thar Armada revealed

Sources have revealed key details about the all-new Thar Armada's drivetrain, which will play a pivotal role in its variant lineup and pricing. While the versatile three-door Thar offers three engines, two gearboxes, and two drivetrain options, the Armada is expected to be launched as a four-wheel-drive-only model in the initial stage. A rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version is expected to follow later, replicating the success story of the Thar RWD.

Potential engine options for the mid-size off-roader

A 2.0-liter, inline-four, petrol motor (150hp/320Nm) and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel unit (130hp/300Nm) are expected to be included in the Thar Armada lineup. While it remains uncertain whether the Thar Armada will feature a 1.5-liter diesel engine, this option is not off the table. For reference, the compact mill, which generates 117hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque, has proven successful in the Thar three-door version.

A sneak peek into design updates of the SUV

The Thar Armada is set to feature several design updates, both externally and internally. Changes will include a revised fascia, squared-out wheel arches, a fixed metallic roof, refreshed designer alloy wheels, and large rear doors for added convenience. Inside, the SUV will feature a larger touchscreen infotainment panel, a fully digital instrument cluster, front and rear armrests, a push-button start/stop system, a new steering wheel design, a single-pane sunroof, and rear AC vents.