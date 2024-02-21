Range Rover Velar rolls on 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels (Photo credit: Range Rover)

Range Rover Velar becomes cheaper by over Rs. 6L

By Pradnesh Naik 04:08 pm Feb 21, 202404:08 pm

What's the story Land Rover has slashed the price of its Range Rover Velar in India by a whopping Rs. 6.40 lakh, making the luxury SUV more affordable at Rs. 87.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in July 2023, the Velar is positioned between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport in the lineup. The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel options.

Next Article

Design

Range Rover Velar features new design and several technology updates

The 2023 Range Rover Velar sports a sculpted bonnet with 'RANGE ROVER' lettering, adaptive LED headlamps with tweaked DRLs, black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around tail lamps, and a redesigned bumper are available on the rear end of the vehicle. The SUV has a luxurious cabin, featuring an air purifier, heated seats, a redesigned dashboard, a wireless charger, and an 11.4-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Specifications

Engine options and performance specifications

Customers can opt for either a 2.0-liter petrol engine generating 201hp of power and 430Nm of torque or a 2.0-liter diesel engine producing 296hp/400Nm. Both engines come with a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox, along with Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 system for an all-wheel-drive setup. This price cut is anticipated to increase the Velar's appeal among luxury SUV aficionados in India.