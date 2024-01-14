Select Tata CNG cars get Rs. 30,000 discount in January

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Select Tata CNG cars get Rs. 30,000 discount in January

By Pradnesh Naik 12:18 pm Jan 14, 202412:18 pm

The Tiago iCNG is the most affordable Tata Motors car to feature the unique Twin Cylinder CNG technology

To attract more customers at the start of the year, Tata Motors is offering special deals on select CNG car models at its dealerships across India throughout January. These deals include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts of up to Rs. 30,000, all valid until January 31. Currently, Tata Motors has four CNG cars available in India, including the Tiago iCNG, Tigor iCNG, Punch iCNG, and Altroz iCNG, with some models experiencing longer waiting periods this month.

2/3

Discounts available on Tiago iCNG, Tigor iCNG models

The Tata Tiago iCNG comes with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. Meanwhile, its elder sibling, the Tigor iCNG offers a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. However, no benefits are available for the Punch iCNG and Altroz iCNG models. Additionally, certain CNG versions also have a significant waiting period this month.

3/3

Both cars share same 1.2-liter 'Revotron' engine

Both the Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG feature a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated Revotron engine that generates 85hp of power and 113Nm of torque when using petrol. When operating in CNG mode, the output drops to 72hp and 95Nm, respectively. A five-speed manual transmission is the only option for these models. Both cars also use Tata Motors's innovative Twin Cylinder technology. The starting ex-showroom prices for the Tiago and Tigor are Rs. 5.6 lakh and Rs. 6.3 lakh, respectively.