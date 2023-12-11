Best features of Lamborghini Revuelto 'Opera Unica' supercar

1/6

Auto 2 min read

Best features of Lamborghini Revuelto 'Opera Unica' supercar

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Dec 11, 202303:10 am

The Lamborghini Revuelto 'Opera Unica' rolls on blacked-out alloy wheels (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

To commemorate its 60th anniversary, legendary Italian marque Lamborghini has taken the wraps off a special Revuelto model at the Art Basel Miami Beach 2023 event. Called the 'Opera Unica,' this one-off model features a unique multi-color paint scheme that took 435 hours to complete. Here's a look at the best features of the carmaker's first-ever high-performance electrified vehicle.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The Revuelto is the spiritual successor to the Aventador and stands as the most powerful production series Lamborghini to date. The automaker's first-ever V12 hybrid powertrain churns out a maximum power of 1,015hp, which is rare in the supercar category. Now, to celebrate a special occasion, the carmaker has revealed a one-off hand-painted model, created by its Ad Personam customization division.

3/6

Firstly, let's look at the design of the Revuelto

The Lamborghini Revuelto is underpinned by a carbon fiber composite chassis. It features the iconic wedge-shaped silhouette from its predecessor and has sleek LED headlights, Y-shaped DRLs, a prominent front splitter, scissor doors, large air scoops, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. The rear end of the supercar has Y-shaped LED taillamps, centrally mounted dual exhausts, a carbon-fiber diffuser, and an active flush-fitted spoiler.

4/6

The hand-painted exterior fades from Viola Pasifae to Nero Helene

To make the one-off Revuelto special, Lamborghini's Ad Personam division has a hand-painted color scheme that fades from Viola Pasifae to Nero Helene. With brushstroke details of warm and cool colors, the process added 76 hours of testing and 435 hours to execute.

5/6

Its special two-tone interior is finished with Alcantara upholstery

Inside, Lamborghini has matched the exterior styling by creating a two-tone finish with premium Alcantara and leather upholstery. It took the carmaker an additional 220 hours to complete the asymmetric design in Nero Ade and Viola Acutus colors. The seat's backrests, the door inserts, and the headliners are embroidered with the 60th-anniversary logo using matching warm and cool shades from the exteriors.

6/6

It runs on a V12 engine with a hybrid system

Under the hood, the special Lamborghini Revuelto houses a 6.5-liter V12 petrol engine that delivers 825hp of power and 725Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a hybrid setup with three electric motors (two at the rear, one in the front), bringing the combined output to an impressive 1,015hp. The power is distributed to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.