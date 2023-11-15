Toyota unveils 2025 Crown Signia hybrid-electric SUV: Check features

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Toyota unveils 2025 Crown Signia hybrid-electric SUV: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:04 pm Nov 15, 202312:04 pm

The vehicle offers 3 driving modes

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia SUV has been revealed. It is set to join the Crown sedan in Toyota's US lineup next year. Equipped with Toyota's Hybrid Electric Vehicle system, the Crown Signia is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a pair of electric motors. It comes with three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. Additionally, an EV Mode enables low-speed, short-distance electric-only driving.

2/4

Interior features and trim options

Inside the Crown Signia, drivers will find a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen on the dashboard. Standard amenities include 8-way powered driver and passenger seats, a wireless charger, and three Type-C ports in the center console. The SUV is available in two trims: XLE and Limited, each featuring unique wheels and seat materials. The XLE comes with 19-inch, multi-spoke, black-accented alloy wheels and fabric/SofTex-trimmed seats, while the Limited trim offers 21-inch alloy rims and leather-trimmed seats.

3/4

Performance and fuel efficiency of the Crown Signia

Generating 243hp, the hybrid system of the new Crown Signia offers a combined fuel efficiency of 15.3km/liter. The SUV comes with standard electronic all-wheel drive, using a rear-mounted electric motor to drive the wheels at the back. The Crown Signia also features a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and boasts a towing capacity of up to 1,225kg.

4/4

What about its safety features and availability?

The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 comes standard on the Crown Signia. It incorporates automatic high beams, lane departure alert with steering assist, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, and road sign assist. An optional Advanced Technology Package, including lane change assist and panoramic view monitor, is present for the Limited trim. The Crown Signia will hit US dealerships next summer, with pricing details to be revealed closer to its launch date.