Is Citroen C3 Aircross better than Toyota Rumion

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 17, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

Both cars feature premium fabric upholstery

Citroen has opened order books for the C3 Aircross in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is offered in three trim levels and two seating configurations. At that price point, it goes up against the capable Toyota Rumion on our shores. Which one makes more sense? The French brawler or the Japanese fighter?

Why does this story matter?

With the launch of the C5 Aircross and C3 micro-SUV, Citroen became a household name in India. Now, the carmaker is planning to expand its reach in our market with the introduction of the C3 Aircross in the mid-size segment. However, to claim the top spot in the people-mover category, it has to go up against the Rumion from Toyota on our shores.

Citroen C3 Aircross looks more appealing with butch design

The Citroen C3 Aircross features a sleek grille with the Double Chevron logo, bumper-mounted headlights, split-type DRLs, silvered skid plates, roof rails, a rear wiper with a washer, C-shaped LED taillamps, and designer alloy wheels. Toyota Rumion features projector headlamps, vertically-stacked LED taillamps, a chrome-surrounded grille, body-colored indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome inserts on door handles, a roof-mounted antenna, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Toyota Rumion has spacious 7-seater cabin

Citroen C3 Aircross has a spacious five/seven-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, fabric upholstery, keyless entry, a start/stop button, automatic climate control, roof-mounted rear AC vents, a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options, and dual airbags. Toyota Rumion has a seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, faux wood trims, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and four airbags.

C3 Aircross packs more powerful engine

Citroen C3 Aircross is backed by a 1.2-liter, liquid-cooled, turbo-petrol engine that puts out 108.4hp of maximum power and 190Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Toyota Rumion runs on a 1.5-liter DualJet engine with a mild-hybrid system that develops 103hp/136.8Nm (petrol) and 87hp/121Nm (CNG). The mill is mated to a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the order books for the Citroen C3 Aircross are now open. It carries an introductory starting price tag of Rs. 9.99 lakh. On the other hand, the Toyota Rumion ranges between Rs. 10.29 lakh and Rs. 13.68 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the C3 Aircross makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive butch design and powerful turbo-petrol engine.

