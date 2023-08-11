Toyota Rumion's variants explained: Know the differences between different trims

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 11, 2023 | 06:49 pm 2 min read

Toyota Rumion rolls on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has revealed the Rumion in India. Based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, it will soon debut as the automaker's most affordable MPV on our shores. The rebadged people-mover is offered in five color options, namely Cafe White, Spunky Blue, Iconic Grey, Rustic Brown, and Enticing Silver. Available in three feature-loaded variants, here's what each trim of the MPV offers.

Why does this story matter?

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki formed a strategic alliance to create new vehicles on jointly-developed platforms, along with re-introducing existing cars by simply switching logos. The newest to join the list is the Ertiga-based Rumion MPV. However, to avoid long waiting periods, which has been an issue with the Ertiga, Toyota will implement a 'first in, first out' delivery strategy.

S variant

Toyota Rumion's S trim features projector headlamps, a chrome-surrounded grille, LED taillamps, body-colored ORVMs, and steel wheels with designer covers. Inside, the seven-seater cabin has a dual-tone dashboard, manual AC with roof-mounted air vents, air-cooled twin cup holders, remote keyless entry, an audio system with four speakers, and dual airbags. It runs on a 1.5-liter engine that makes 103hp/136.8Nm (petrol) and 87hp/121Nm (CNG).

G variant

The G variant retains all features of the base model and additionally gets chrome inserts on the boot lid and door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, and front and rear mudguards. It has a height-adjustable driver seat, a metallic teak wood finish on the dashboard, a smart key, and an Arkamys sound system. It is available in a petrol-only avatar with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

V variant

The range-topping V trim gets all features of the lower trims, along with automatic headlamps and key-operated retractable ORVMs. Inside, it offers a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, a 7.0-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Toyota's i-Connect technology, and four airbags. It draws power from the same 1.5-liter engine petrol motor with either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

How much will the Toyota Rumion cost?

Toyota will be disclosing the pricing details of the Rumion at its launch event, sometime in September. We expect it to carry a premium over its cousin, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which ranges between Rs. 8.64 lakh and Rs. 13.08 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

