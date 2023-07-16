Top features of the Czinger 21C V Max hypercar

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 16, 2023 | 11:15 am 2 min read

Czinger 21C V Max has a dry weight of just 1,250kg (Photo credit: Czinger)

﻿US-based automaker Czinger has revealed the 21C V Max for the first time in the European region at the ongoing Goodwood Festival of Speed. The human-AI-designed hypercar now flaunts an all-new color scheme called the "Golden State of Mind." Inspired by the iconic SR-71 Blackbird spyplane, the four-wheeler makes use of 3D-printed panels to improve its aerodynamic efficiency.

Why does this story matter?

Founded by Kevin and Lukar Czinger, Czinger Vehicles Inc or Czinger is a Los Angeles-based automotive start-up that utilizes generative AI design and additive manufacturing for creating high-end hypercars. Its first vehicle, the 21C entered into the production stage in 2021 with a unique cockpit design using 3D printing technology and automated assembly. The V Max is a high-speed variant of the 21C.

The hypercar features vertically-stacked headlights and a U-shaped taillamp

The Czinger 21C V Max has an aerodynamic body with flowing body panels. The hypercar features a sculpted hood, a raked windscreen, vertically-stacked headlights, a front air splitter, butterfly-style doors, fender-mounted ORVMs, side skirting, a sloping roofline, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by a large carbon fiber diffuser and a U-shaped full-width LED taillight.

It has a 3D-printed carbon fiber monocoque chassis

The Czinger 21C V Max is underpinned by a carbon fiber monocoque chassis made using an advanced additive manufacturing (3D printing) method and fully automated assembly. This reduces the chances of error during the production and assembly stages.

The car has a centrally-positioned two-seater cockpit

Inside, the Czinger 21C V Max has a centrally-positioned cockpit with sporty yet luxurious two seats. The car gets racing-style carbon fiber bucket seats with leather upholstery and multi-point seat harnesses, automatic climate control, a large digital instrument cluster, and a multifunctional yoke-type steering wheel. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

It is backed by a hybrid powertrain

Powering the Czinger 21C V Max is an in-house developed 2.88-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine linked to an electric motor and a battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 1,350hp. The hypercar has a top speed of 407km/h.

