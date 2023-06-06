Auto

Chevrolet Camaro Collector's Edition goes official: Check top features

To bid adieu to the sixth-generation Camaro, US automaker Chevrolet has revealed a special Collector's Edition of the car. It will be up for grabs in North America. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an eye-catching appearance both inside and out. It is offered with a choice of 3.6-liter V6 and 6.2-liter V8 engines. Let's have a look at its top features.

The car gets red brake calipers and 20-inch rims

The LT/RS, LT1, and SS trims of the Camaro Collector's Edition are offered in a Panther Black Metallic Tintcoat shade. They also flaunt a front splitter from the 1LE package, Satin Black-accented stripes, 20-inch wheels, and a rear spoiler from ZL1 package. Meanwhile, the ZL1 model sports a Panther Black Matte paint, a Black Metallic ZL1 stripe, red brake calipers, and a rear wing.

Extensive badging and special floor mats are offered inside

Inside, the Camaro Collector's Edition gets a blacked-out cabin with a panther moniker on the steering wheel badge, special badging on the front fender, and floor mats with laser-etched Collector's Edition logo made of aluminum. The ZL1 model also flaunts a serialized steering wheel badge that represents where the particular "vehicle was built in sequence." As you can guess, the changes are mostly cosmetic.

Two powertrain options are available

The Camaro Collector's Edition is offered with a 3.6-liter V6 engine that makes 335hp of power and a 6.2-liter V8 mill that puts out 455hp in standard form and 650hp in supercharged guise. A 6-speed manual and a 10-speed automatic gearbox handle transmission duties.

These goodies are in store for buyers

Buyers of the Camaro Collector's Edition will be offered a welcome kit comprising two special posters. A bespoke Canfield Sport 45mm watch with an inscribed serial number matching the number on their car's steering wheel badge will also be available. The wearable sports several Camaro and panther motifs, ranging from the Camaro logo on the watch face to a panther-engraved band.

Chevrolet Camaro Collector's Edition: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Chevrolet Camaro Collector's Edition carries a starting price tag of $39,440 (around Rs. 32.5 lakh). The car will be up for grabs in the country starting in late summer. It will not arrive in India.