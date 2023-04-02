Auto

What to expect from the Gordon Murray T33 Spider supercar

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 02, 2023, 09:59 am 2 min read

Its production will be limited to 100 units. Representative image (Photo credit: Gordon Murray Automotive)

Gordon Murray Automotive will reveal the convertible iteration of its T33 supercar, the Spider, on April 4. Its production will be limited to just 100 units worldwide. As for the highlights, the vehicle will have a regal appearance and an opulent two-seater cabin. It will also get a powerful 3.9-liter, V12 engine. Here's what to expect from the upcoming four-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

The Gordon Murray T33 was unveiled in January last year. The Spider convertible will be its second version, followed by another track-focused variant in the future.

The company claims that the Spider will promise a "truly involving driving experience" and should be quite popular with potential buyers.

Once on sale, it will rival the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster.

The car will flaunt an angular windshield and active spoiler

The Gordon Murray T33 Spider will have a 1960s-inspired design, featuring a sculpted bonnet, sweptback eye-shaped headlights, a wide air dam, and an angular front windscreen. It will be flanked by two doors, ORVMs, and stylish wheels. An active spoiler and circular taillights as well as exhaust tips will grace the rear end. The vehicle will tip the scales at 1,108kg.

It will be backed by a 609hp, V12 engine

The Gordon Murray T33 Spider will draw power from a 3.9-liter, V12 engine that puts out a maximum power of 609hp. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed manual or a paddle-shift gearbox.

A flat-bottom steering wheel will be offered inside

The Gordon Murray T33 Spider is tipped to offer a luxurious two-seater cabin, featuring bucket-style seats, a center console that will divide the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It should offer support for connectivity options like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers might be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Gordon Murray T33 Spider: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Gordon Murray T33 Spider should carry a price tag of more than £1.37 million (around Rs. 14 crore). All 100 units of the open-top car should be sold out shortly after its debut.