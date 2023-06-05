Auto

Lexus LBX is brand's smallest crossover SUV: Check top features

Lexus LBX is brand's smallest crossover SUV: Check top features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 05, 2023, 06:07 pm 2 min read

Lexus LBX is the brand's entry-level model (Photo credit: Lexus)

Toyota-owned luxury brand Lexus has revealed its LBX crossover. It is the firm's new entry-level model, positioned beneath the UX and will replace the CT hatchback. The car has an aggressive appearance, an opulent tech-loaded cabin with ADAS facilities, and a hybrid powertrain that makes 134hp of power. It is also the brand's smallest crossover SUV ever. Take a look at its top features.

The car offers an aerodynamic grille

Lexus LBX sports an aerodynamically-efficient "seamless, frameless" grille that aids in smooth airflow around the car. The outward-facing L-shaped headlights provide an aggressive stance. The vehicle gets a low-slung bonnet that contributes to stability, a "gate-style" roof spoiler, and an L-shaped rear light bar that has a "subdued presence" when not lit. The bi-tone paintwork with a contrasting black roof adds sporty character.

Vegan-friendly upholstery is available inside

Inside, the LBX has a refined feel with Tsuyusami charcoal trim inlays, vegan-friendly upholstery, 50-color ambient lighting that contributes to the "Omotenashi" effect, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The front seat occupants experience a "wrapping" feel and there is ample knee space as well. The minimalist dashboard with a sleek silver line running through it lends an air of sophistication.

What about tech and safety?

Passengers get access to a 9.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Lexus Link Connect. An onboard assistant that can be activated via "Hey Lexus" command, and a 13-speaker Mark Levinson audio system are also available. The car comes with the latest Lexus Safety System suite, comprising features like Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Road Sign Assist.

It is fueled by a 134hp, hybrid powertrain

The Lexus LBX runs on a hybrid powertrain featuring a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, petrol engine. The setup delivers a combined output of 134hp/185Nm and allows the vehicle to sprint from 0-100km/h in 9.2 seconds.

It is built on the modified GA-B platform

The Lexus LBX sits on a modified version of the GA-B small car global architecture platform. The modifications have been done to offer benefits like short overhangs, a low center of gravity, a highly rigid body, and wide tracks. An electronically-controlled braking setup, the 'E-Four' all-wheel-drive system, a Hybrid System Control, and a balancer shaft for the engine, aid in boosting performance.