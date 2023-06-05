Auto

Top alternatives to Ather 450S electric scooter in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 05, 2023, 01:47 pm 3 min read

Bookings for Ather 450S will start in July (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

Ather Energy has announced its 450S electric scooter in India. Its bookings will commence in July. The vehicle has a stylish design and promises a range of 115km. It carries a price tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh. The two-wheeler takes on rivals such as Hero VIDA V1 Plus, Ola S1, Simple One, and TVS iQube in our market.

First, a look at the Ather 450S

The Ather 450S has a sleek headlight, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a 7.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity, a flat footboard, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The scooter draws power from an electric powertrain and delivers a claimed range of 115km. It hits a top speed of 90km/h. Disc brakes on both wheels ensure the passengers' safety.

Ola S1: Price starts at Rs. 99,999

Ola S1 sports a flat seat with a pillion grab rail, a smiley-shaped LED headlight, an LED taillamp, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, and aluminum alloy rims. It is fueled by an electric powertrain with a 5.5kW motor and offers a range of 141km per charge. The passengers' safety is ensured by disc brakes on both wheels and a combined braking system.

Hero VIDA V1 Plus: Costs Rs. 1.28 lakh

Hero VIDA V1 Plus offers an apron-mounted LED headlamp, an LED taillight, a Bluetooth-supported digital instrument console, and alloy wheels. The vehicle is fueled by a 3.9kW electric motor mated to a 3.4kWh battery, and promises a range of 143km on a single charge. There is a front disc brake, a rear drum brake, and a combined braking system for the rider's safety.

Simple One: Price begins at Rs. 1.45 lakh

Simple One has alloy wheels shod in tubeless tires, an all-LED setup for lighting, a single-piece seat, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen LCD instrument cluster. It runs on an IP67-rated 4.5kW motor and claims to deliver a range of 203km per charge. For the rider's safety, there is a combined braking system and disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels.

TVS iQube: Price starts at Rs. 1.61 lakh

TVS iQube has a full-LED setup for lighting, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a flat footboard, a USB charging port, a digital instrument console, and alloy rims. The scooter is powered by a 3kW electric motor and promises a range of 145km per charge. The safety of the riders is ensured by a front disc brake and a rear drum unit.