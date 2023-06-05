Auto

Bengaluru start-up reveals India's 1st autonomous vehicle: How it works

Bengaluru-based start-up Minus Zero has revealed what it claims to be India's first autonomous vehicle. Known as zPod, the four-wheeler showcases the tech firm's proprietary self-driving technology, which is said to aid in preventing road accidents and reducing traffic congestion. The four-seater vehicle, backed by an electric powertrain, is in the concept stage right now. It is unlikely to head to production anytime soon.

Minus Zero zPod uses a multi-camera array instead of LiDAR for detecting obstacles and driving past them.

The technology can be retrofitted to existing cars with an engine control module and is suitable for ICE/EV models.

The company claims that its tech can solve problems faced during the development of autonomous vehicles like extensive data requirements and costly hardware.

The vehicle has six cameras and black wheels

Minus Zero zPod has a futuristic appearance, featuring a dual-tone black and gray paintwork and an array of six cameras. The camera suite comprises four on the sides and one each on the front and back. The vehicle also flaunts 'Minus Zero' lettering in white color on the front and back, flared wheel arches, and blacked-out multi-spoke rims.

It promises Level 5 autonomous driving

Minus Zero zPod offers a four-seater cabin with the seats facing each other. There are no controls for driving the vehicle as the entire work is done by 'Nature Inspired AI' (NIA). It uses the real-time data captured by the cameras to "make an informed decision" and is capable of Level 5 autonomous driving. The vehicle draws power from an electric powertrain.

The tech will be suitable for usage in confined spaces

In the future, the technology employed in Minus Zero zPod could be used for transportation within a confined area away from public roads. It could be utilized in places such as tech parks, educational campuses, and residential areas.

Minus Zero zPod: Pricing and availability

Minus Zero has already announced that the zPod is merely a depiction of how its autonomous driving technology works and the vehicle will not be up for grabs. The company also claims that the zPod could inspire other automakers to design vehicles that would not be "driver-centric" and aid in improving their ADAS suites. Nonetheless, we would like to see the vehicle in action.